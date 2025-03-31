Investview, Inc. ("INVU") Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Operational Highlights and a Year-End Message from the CEO

$55.4M in Gross Revenue | $8.3M in Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities | Strong Balance Sheet |Share Repurchase Program and Strategic Expansion- for the year ended December 31, 2024

Haverford, PA, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology services company that offers multiple business units across key sectors, including a financial education division offering tools, products and content through a global network of independent distributors; a manufacturing division focused on proprietary aesthetics, health, nutrition, & cognitive wellness products for wholesale and retail markets, with strategic plans for global expansion; an early-stage online trading platform that intends to offer self-directed retail brokerage services; and a business unit that owns and operates a sustainable blockchain business focused on bitcoin mining, today reported its full-year 2024 financial results and shared highlights of key operational progress, strategic milestones, and forward-focused initiatives.

Summary Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Results of Operations and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities - Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 vs December 31, 2023

Gross Revenue (a Non-GAAP measure) decreased 24.0% to $55.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $72.9 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net Revenue decreased 22.9% to $52.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $67.9 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net income from operations decreased 63.2% to $1.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $4.6 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 36.9%, reaching $8.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $6.1 million for the comparable prior year period, reflecting the results of our disciplined business model.

Balance Sheet Data-December 31, 2024, vs December 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents increased by 7.4%, reaching $22.5 million for twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.6 million from $20.9 million at December 31, 2023, even after having repurchased $3.4 million of common stock and $1.1 million for the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Renu Laboratories Inc. during 2024. Our cash balances provide us with working capital that we can direct towards our strategic initiatives and growth investments.

Total assets at December 31, 2024 were $31.6 million, a decrease of $2.1 million from $33.7 million of assets at December 31, 2023, mainly due to non-cash depreciation and impairment charges relating to our mining servers and a decrease in deposits with vendors, partially offset by an increase our cash balance, an increase in Bitcoin holdings and the addition of a goodwill balance related to the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Renu Laboratories Inc.

Working Capital Balance increased by 30.8% to $16.2 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $3.8 million from December 31, 2023.

Current Ratio is strong, up 14.3%, reaching 2.32 at December 31, 2024, an increase of 0.29 from our previous current ratio of 2.03 at December 31, 2023, confirming our strong balance sheet position.

Outstanding debt decreased by 10.0%, to $3.2 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $0.4 million, from the $3.6 million of debt at December 31, 2023, with total liabilities also decreasing by $0.5 million during the comparative period.

Total stockholders' equity at December 31, 2024 was $17.2 million, a decrease of $1.6 million or 8.5% from the $18.8 of stockholders' equity at December 31, 2023, mainly due to the repurchase of common shares during 2024.

Common stock issued and outstanding decreased by approximately 20.3% to 1.859 billion shares at the end of December 31, 2024, a decrease of 474 million shares from 2.333 billion shares at December 31, 2023, primarily attributable to strategic stock repurchases aimed at further reducing outstanding share count in an effort to enhance shareholder value.

Comments on our industry segments and business units

Our Financial Education and Technology Segment

iGenius recognized net revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, of $47.1 million. This reflects a decrease of 16.8% or $9.5 million less than the comparable prior year period. The decrease was largely attributable to a combination of shifts in consumer behavior and demand following the COVID-19 pandemic as individuals re-evaluated their spending priorities, lifestyle habits, and engagement preferences, as well as broader global macroeconomic changes that have caused a general slowdown in direct sales and home-based business. Despite the drop in revenue, we are hopeful that over time we can regain some of the ground that we have lost as we try to build our sales network organically and develop additional product and service offerings that we offer into our sales network. We firmly believe our direct selling model has broad scalable potential beyond financial education. As part of our strategic vision, we expect to be able to expand the product suite available through our sales network-particularly through the introduction of offerings from our myLife Wellness- health, beauty, and wellness division.

Our Blockchain Technology and Crypto Mining Products and Services Segment

SAFETek recognized net revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, of $5.2 million. This reflects a decrease of 54.2% or $6.2 million less than the comparable prior year period. The decrease in net revenue was the result of Bitcoin halving, which cut block rewards by 50%, an increase in network difficulty over 29%, and a government-mandated energy curtailment resulting from low hydroelectric reservoir levels in our host country.

Despite the challenging environment in which we now operate, in 2024, SAFETek produced 85.92 Bitcoin, navigating industry-wide headwinds including the April halving event, a sharp rise in network difficulty, and a government energy curtailment. While these factors impacted output, they also helped reduce power costs, turning a challenge into a cost-management initiative that we expect will serve us well over time.

Further, in 2024, we implemented strategic enhancements, including the retirement of older miners, deployment of next-gen ASICs, and consolidation of operations, significantly lowering our hash cost and strengthening our market position. As a result, we remain debt-free on all equipment purchases and maintain flexibility with our strong balance sheet, as we evaluate future expansion opportunities.

Despite the challenging environment, our long-term view of BTC mining remains cautiously optimistic, and we are maintaining a disciplined and strategic posture while preparing for future expansion should the economic environment return to prior levels.

Our Manufacturing and Development of Health, Beauty and Wellness Products Segment

In October 2024, we entered the over-the-counter health, beauty, and wellness market when our subsidiary, myLife Wellness Company ("myLife Wellness"), acquired the business of Renu Laboratories, Inc. ("Renu Labs"), a contract developer and manufacturer, producing both proprietary and non-proprietary health, beauty, and wellness products for third-party clients. This move creates the potential for us to extend our platform into consumer verticals, with a focus on aesthetics, nutrition, and cognitive health. Since the acquisition, we've strategically accelerated investment in Renu Labs' technology, equipment, and talent, resulting in measurable improvements in production and operational efficiency.

myLife Wellness will serve as both the marketing and e-commerce platform engine for the products developed and manufactured by Renu Labs, with a focus on aesthetics, health, nutrition, and cognitive wellness. These products are expected to be distributed through both retail and wholesale channels. In addition to operating as a standalone platform, myLife Wellness also expects to be able to leverage retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer channels through collaboration with our affiliated business platform, iGenius, to promote and offer myLife wellness products to its global membership base and its customers, expanding reach and creating new revenue opportunities.

We plan to further the development and growth of both Renu Labs and myLife Wellness in 2025, as well as establishing our presence in the health and wellness industry and supporting our broader global growth objectives.

Our Financial Services Initiatives

March 2024 marked a major milestone in our fintech initiatives with the acquisition of Opencash Securities LLC-an early-stage registered broker-dealer. Although it has not yet achieved commercial operations, it is our objective to develop Opencash as a modern, mobile-first platform for low-cost, and commission-free trading of stocks, ETFs, and options, targeting accessibility and simplicity for retail investors worldwide. Currently, Opencash is progressing through clearing integration, infrastructure buildout, and testing in preparation for launch.

Our Opencash initiative is intended to complement our proprietary MPower Trading Systems- Prodigio trading engine, acquired in 2021, and once fully developed, may be expected to yield two synergistic platforms: Opencash for everyday users and OpencashPro for advanced traders. Together, they will offer a seamless, data-driven trading experience.

Message from Investview's CEO - Victor Oviedo

2024 was a transformative year for Investview-one marked by strategic discipline and a focused commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value. Aligned with our capital allocation priorities, we successfully reduced our outstanding debt by 10%, or $0.4 million, bringing it to $3.2 million by year-end. Simultaneously, we advanced our shareholder-focused strategy through a significant reduction in common stock by repurchasing and retiring approximately 474 million shares, a 20.3% decrease in issued and outstanding shares, at a blended 53% discount to the market.

These actions reflect our continued focus on building intrinsic value while enhancing capital structure efficiency. Importantly, even after executing these initiatives, we concluded the year with a strong cash position of $22.5 million, providing us with both the resilience and flexibility to pursue appropriate investment opportunities, should they arise, pursue strategic acquisitions, and fund the continued development of our platforms.

Further, the Company recently announced in March 2025 the launch of a $1 million share repurchase program, reaffirming its confidence in the long-term value of its business. This initiative reflects management's belief that the current market price of its common stock does not accurately reflect the Company's underlying strength and growth potential.

Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and industry headwinds, Investview continues to demonstrate resilience, adaptability, and long-term vision across its dynamic portfolio of business units-including financial education, wellness product manufacturing, sustainable blockchain mining, and a soon-to-launch online trading platform.

As we look to the future, our aspirations are clear: scale our highest-potential business segments, maintain financial strength, and unlock new sources of value across our ecosystem.

Entering the Wellness Market with myLife Wellness and Renu Labs

Our entry into the over-the-counter health, beauty, and wellness market reflects a strategic step in broadening our platform and aligning with growing consumer demand in key wellness categories. This expansion began when our subsidiary, myLife Wellness Company ("myLife Wellness"), acquired the business of Renu Laboratories, Inc. ("Renu Labs"), a contract developer and manufacturer of both proprietary and non-proprietary health, beauty, and wellness products for third-party clients.

The acquisition provides a pathway for us to extend into consumer verticals with a focus on aesthetics, nutrition, and cognitive health areas that complement our broader long-term growth objectives.

In addition to myLife Wellness operating as a standalone platform, myLife Wellness also expects to be able to leverage retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer channels through collaboration with our affiliated business platform, iGenius, to promote and offer myLife wellness products to its global membership base and its customers, expanding reach and creating new revenue opportunities.

Since the acquisition, we have made targeted investments in Renu Labs' technology, equipment, and team. These enhancements have already contributed to improved production capacity and operational efficiency, laying a solid foundation for continued growth and development in this space.

Positioned for a Breakout Year in 2025 and Beyond

As we move into 2025, Investview is looking to accelerate growth and drive innovation across all verticals. Our key priorities include:

Launching the Opencash trading platform

Expanding iGenius' global distribution network

Investing in new products and technology

Pursuing strategic and synergistic acquisitions

Maintaining a strong cash position and balance sheet discipline

We remain cautiously optimistic as to the long-term value of Bitcoin mining, and we intend to take deliberate steps to stabilize operations until favorable conditions return to support the business expansion.

We enter 2025 with a clear vision, and a strong sense of purpose. Our leadership team is aligned around innovation, execution, and long-term value creation. With $22.5 million in cash, reduced debt, and a motivated team, we are anxious to pursue new opportunities and unlock shareholder value."

At Investview, we are not just building for today-we are shaping a future defined by possibility. We believe the best is yet to come.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc., a Nevada corporation, operates a financial technology (FinTech) services company, offering several different lines of business, including a Financial Education and Technology business that delivers a series of products and services involving financial education, digital assets and related technology, through a network of independent distributors; and a Blockchain Technology and Crypto Mining Products and Services business, including leading-edge research, development and FinTech services involving the management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets. In addition, we are planning to create a Brokerage and Financial Markets business within the investment management and brokerage industries by, among others, commercializing on a proprietary trading platform we acquired in September 2021. For more information on Investview, please visit: www.investview.com.

About Opencash Securities LLC

Brokerage services are provided by Opencash Securities LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Please review Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options prior to engaging in options trading. Opencash Securities LLC does not provide investment advice. Please consult with investment, tax, or legal professionals before making any investment decisions. All investments involve risks, including the possible loss of capital. Check the background of this investment professional on BrokerCheck. Opencash Securities LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Investview, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on Investview's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Investview and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements expect that we will ultimately be able to develop retail brokerage operations at Opencash, although it is currently in the pre-revenue and early stage of its operations. We plan to do this by, among others, investing the funds we believe are necessary to develop the infrastructure necessary to achieve retail operations. This includes, among others, the on-boarding of customer support personnel and software developers, the development and implementation of a marketing strategy, the securing of necessary securities clearing arrangements, and the continued development of the online Opencash trading platform and completing its integration with the proprietary algorithmic trading platform we acquired in September 2021. Despite our best efforts, there can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve these objectively on a timely basis, if at all, as the development of an early-stage securities brokerage business involves inherent regulatory and operational risks and uncertainties. Our forward-looking statements also assume that the curtailment in our hydroelectric energy supply will be addressed within the near term and will not continue to have a long-term negative impact on our Bitcoin mining operations, although we are unable to predict when our mining levels will return to pre-2024 levels. More information on potential factors that could affect Investview's financial results is included from time to time in Investview's public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and Investview, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Reconciliation of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue (unaudited)

As used in this report, Gross Revenues are not a measure of financial performance under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Gross Revenues are presented as they are used by management to understand the total revenue before certain items such as refunds, incentives, credits, chargebacks and amounts paid to third party providers. The non-GAAP Gross Revenue measure is a supplement to the GAAP financial information. A reconciliation between Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) and Net Revenue is presented in the table below.

Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) to Net Revenue reconciliation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:

Membership

revenue Mining revenue Health and wellness product sales Other Revenue Total Gross billings/receipts $ 50,086,839 $ 5,186,606 $ 110,856 $ 23,404 $ 55,407,705 Refunds, incentives, credits, and chargebacks (3,025,549 ) - (185 ) - (3,025,734 ) Net revenue $ 47,061,290 $ 5,186,606 $ 110,671 $ 23,404 $ 52,381,971

Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) to Net Revenue reconciliation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: