Ipsos has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire The BVA Family

Paris, March 31, 2025 -Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, announces it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire The BVA Family, a prominent French market research group renowned for its expertise in packaging testing, customer experience, mystery shopping and research for government and public services. It also boasts research methodologies in services, luxury, consumer goods and behavioral sciences.

With more than 900 employees globally, The BVA Family has a significant presence in the UK and Italy as well. Its brands include BVA (France), Doxa (Italy), BDRC (UK), and PRS IN VIVO (one of the world leaders in packaging testing).

Ben Page, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos, commented: "This acquisition strengthens our offering in France and gives us new opportunities in the UK and Italy. The purchase of The BVA Family, respected for its expertise in a range of different areas of research, will encourage further growth and innovation together."

Gerard Lopez and Pascal Gaudin, Chairmen of The BVA Family, added: "We are pleased to join forces with Ipsos, one of the world leaders in market research. This partnership allows us to leverage its international presence and solid competencies, significantly enhancing our capabilities to provide cutting-edge insights to our clients."

The completion of this transaction is subject to the usual regulatory consultations and authorizations, in particular the completion of the procedures for informing and consulting the employee representative bodies in France, as well as obtaining the necessary competition authority approvals.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating

in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service

