OSMOSUN: FY 2024 business report

Chartres, 31 March 2025 - The OSMOSUN® Group, a leading provider of solar-powered seawater and brackish water desalination solutions, today announces its revenues for the year ended 31 December 2024. (ISIN: FR001400IUV6 - Symbol: ALWTR)

Revenues of €1.9 million

2024 revenues, which are recognised on a percentage-of-completion basis in accordance with costs incurred up to the balance sheet date, amounted to €1.9 million (versus €3.0 million in 2023), compared to the €2.6 million target announced last February. This gap is due to additional expenses incurred on the projects in Mauritania and Cape Verde, resulting in overexpenditure compared to the amount initially planned leading to a €0.7 million reduction in revenues recognised on a percentage-of-completion basis.

Revenues were boosted by the major large-capacity contracts signed in 2022 and 2023, particularly in the Caribbean (Saint Kitts and Nevis) and Africa (Cape Verde, Morocco). Small-capacity contracts signed in 2023 and 2024 (mainly in Morocco, Tunisia, Polynesia and France) also had an impact on revenues.

During FY 2024, OSMOSUN® sold 9 desalination units, bringing the number of units sold since its inception to 78, the equivalent of approximately 4.5 million cubic metres of water produced and 7,439 tonnes of CO 2 avoided.

A €0.7 million order backlog

At 31 December 2024, the order backlog (signed contracts) stood at €0.7 million, compared to €2.6 million at 31 December 2023, mainly because no new major projects were signed in 2024. Since the end of the financial year, OSMOSUN has signed new orders worth €0.5 million, including three projects won by the subsidiary OSMOSUN Maroc, which began operating in January.

Outlook

As announced in its last press release dated 20 March 2025, OSMOSUN estimates that it has a cash horizon until July 2025.

The Company is strengthening its cost reduction plan and stepping up its efforts to find additional, dilutive or non-dilutive funding arrangements in order to extend its cash horizon.

Next publication: FY 2024 results, 16 April 2025 after market close

ABOUT OSMOSUN®

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN®'s ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN® has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN® units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2024, 78 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries.

More information: OSMOSUN® | Create water where life is

CONTACTS

SPECIALIZED PRESS FINANCIAL PRESS INVESTOR RELATIONS Nadège Chapelin Deborah Schwartz Hélène de Watteville n.chapelin@nc-2.com dschwartz@actus.fr osmosun@actus.fr +33 6 52 50 33 58 +33 1 53 67 36 35 +33 1 53 67 36 33

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xm2bkpdtl5ucy5pwkpVomWJjbWlolGmabGaaxJduYsmZaZ1mlm5qmZiaZnJhnGpp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90753-cp_osmosun_ca-2024-vdef_en.pdf