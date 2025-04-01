INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024.

Select Full Year 2024 Highlights

Total revenue of approximately $16.6 million, flat year-over -year

Services revenue of approximately $12.2 million, an increase of 3%.

Product revenue of $4.4 million, a decrease of 8%.

Total operating expenses increased by 7%.

Net loss decreased by $0.5 million or 4%.

Executive Commentary

"In 2024, we have made significant strides in our transformation journey, and believe we are making meaningful progress across our strategic priorities to build a stronger, more efficient organization. Our focused execution is already yielding results as we move through 2025, validating our direction and setting the foundation for long-term success," said Kimball Carr, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire. "Inspire invested throughout 2024 to prepare several major drivers of future growth, differentiation, and scalable capabilities while also reducing loss and controlling expenses. While there is more work ahead, I am confident our leadership team is well-positioned to build on this momentum, deliver improved growth in 2025 and position the business for sustainable profitable growth."

Full Year 2024 Financial Overview

All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2023 unless otherwise stated.

For full year 2024, total revenue was approximately $16.6 million, or unchanged. Service revenue for full year 2024 increased $0.3 million or 3%, to $12.2 million. The increase was driven primarily by the acquisition of an animal hospital in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase in the price of our services slightly offset by the sale of the KVC practice in the third quarter of 2024. Product revenue for full year 2024 decreased $0.4 million, or 8%, to $4.4 million. The decrease was primarily a result of customers purchasing less products per visit and by the sale of the KVC practice in the third quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses increased $1.9 million or 7%. The increase was primarily due to the expenses generated by the Valley Veterinary practice acquisition, and various consulting contracts the Company entered into in 2024related to the financings closed during the year.

Net loss for full year 2024 decreased $0.5 million, or 4%, to $14 million. The decrease in net loss is primarily due to the gain on sale of the KVC practice and omission of any beneficial conversion feature in 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.5 million. Subsequent to the close of the fourth quarter, the Company announced on March 26, 2025, the closing of a securities purchase agreement with an investor pursuant to a registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million Approximately $2.0 million was funded in full upon the closing of the Offering, and up to an additional $4.0 million may be funded upon full cash exercise of the warrants. No assurance can be given that any of the warrants will be exercised. Inspire intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital, general corporate purposes, strategic investments, and any additional potential future acquisitions. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering was filed with the SEC and may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov

Post Year End 2024 Operational Highlights

Appointed Samatha A. Ciulla as Director of Business Development to oversee Inspire's business development, including the expansion into new markets, formation of partnerships and pursuit of strategic acquisitions.

Engaged STNL Advisors, a full-service net lease advisory firm, to review the Company's real estate portfolio and provide strategic guidance on opportunities to expand, update and add new facilities.

Registered the trade name 'Family Pet Care' in the state of Maryland as part of a planned expansion in the Mid-Atlantic region. Inspire intends to replicate the design of its Texas based Family Pet Care state-of-the-art facility in new or future upgrades across the Company's platform.

Entered into an exclusive, non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% ownership interest in one animal hospital located in central Florida. If completed, the acquisition could potentially add approximately $1.8 million in (unaudited) revenue.

Investments in Growth

Implemented new strategies and tools to attract and retain new clients, enhanced scheduling and clinic productivity.

Completed companywide integrations across accounting platforms, practice management software and key performance indicator reporting systems.

Invested in improved unit managers and built new job leveling programs which allow our leaders to progress in their careers with IVP.

Added experienced clinical recruiting leadership and revamped the talent selection process.

Onboarded experienced business development leadership and re-engineered our M&A workflow to evaluate new acquisition targets more efficiently and with improved market data.

Enhanced our relationships with major suppliers and service providers to leverage our growing scale.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Connect with Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/InspireVeterinaryPartners/

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/inspire-veterinary-partners/



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the intended use of proceeds from the offering, receipt of Stockholder Approval as well as risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated results of operations related to acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 523,690 $ 178,961 Accounts receivable, net 40,675 28,573 Due from former owners - 32,519 Inventory 516,650 571,512 Refundable income tax - 151,796 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 942,456 388,759 Total current assets 2,023,471 1,352,120 Restricted cash - non-current 200,000 200,000 Property and equipment, net 6,382,788 7,949,144 Right-of-use assets 1,879,729 1,616,198 Other intangibles, net 1,633,927 2,513,028 Goodwill 8,022,082 8,147,590 Other assets 53,997 12,895 Total assets $ 20,195,994 $ 21,790,975 Liabilities and Stockholder's Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,979,503 $ 3,206,594 Accrued expenses 285,770 858,334 Cumulative Series A preferred stock dividends payable - 92,322 Operating lease liabilities 183,981 141,691 Loans payable, net of discount 2,340,020 1,713,831 Convertible debentures, net of issuance costs - 100,000 Notes payable, net of discount 3,410,465 1,469,043 Total current liabilities 8,199,739 7,581,815 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,943,487 1,514,044 Notes payable - noncurrent 8,490,763 13,483,375 Total liabilities 18,633,989 22,579,234 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15) Stockholder's Equity (Deficit) Common stock - Class A, $0.0001 par value, 4 million shares authorized, 1,176,059 and 2,817 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 117 - Common stock - Class B, $0.0001 par value, 20 million shares authorized, 3,020,750 and 3,891,500 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 302 389 Convertible series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1 million shares authorized, 0 and 403,640 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. - 40 Additional paid in capital 37,911,867 20,426,569 Accumulated deficit (36,350,281 ) (21,215,257 ) Total stockholder's equity (deficit) 1,562,005 (788,259 ) Total liabilities and stockholder's equity (deficit) $ 20,195,994 $ 21,790,975

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Service revenue $ 12,188,526 $ 11,879,934 Product revenue 4,403,583 4,795,459 Total revenue 16,592,109 16,675,393 Operating expenses Cost of service revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 9,736,282 9,700,963 Cost of product revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 3,563,279 3,420,515 General and administrative expenses 11,421,352 9,476,287 Depreciation and amortization 1,308,619 1,252,539 Impairment expense 56,664 - Gain on sale of business (467,049 ) - Total operating expenses 25,619,147 23,850,304 Loss from operations (9,027,038 ) (7,174,911 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income 53 21 Interest expense (3,098,290 ) (2,538,710 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - (16,105 ) Loss on debt modification (2,134,218 ) (927,054 ) Beneficial conversion feature - (4,137,261 ) Other income (expenses) (4,768 ) 1,134 Total other expenses (5,237,223 ) (7,617,975 ) Loss before income taxes (14,264,261 ) (14,792,886 ) Benefit for income taxes - - Net loss (14,264,261 ) (14,792,886 ) Dividend on convertible series A preferred stock (220,850 ) (271,245 ) Net loss attributable to class A and B common stockholders $ (14,485,111 ) $ (15,064,131 ) Net loss per Class A and B common shares: Basic and diluted $ (2.61 ) $ (3.50 ) Weighted average shares outstanding per Class A and B common shares: Basic and diluted 5,550,959 4,309,796

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (14,264,261 ) $ (14,792,886 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,337,723 1,252,540 Amortization of debt issuance costs 15,825 128,583 Amortization of debt discount 2,275,594 864,350 Amortization of operating right of use assets 329,878 162,298 Stock-based compensation 23,647 - Issuance of warrants to CEO - 2,701 Issuance of class A common stock for services 376,696 397,892 Debt extinguishment loss - 16,105 Loss on debt modification 2,134,218 927,054 Issuance of class A common stock in connection with general release agreement 20,000 - Issuance of Class A common stock and pre-funded warrants in connection with commitment shares 600,000 - Bad debt provision - 123,513 Beneficial conversion feature - 4,137,261 Gain on disposal of business (467,049 ) - Impairment expense 56,664 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (12,102 ) (152,086 ) Due from former owners 32,519 237,364 Inventory 12,418 84,912 Refundable income tax 151,796 40,343 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (553,697 ) (134,964 ) Other assets (41,102 ) - Accounts payable (1,227,091 ) 2,187,663 Accrued expenses (593,544 ) 813,144 Cumulative Series A preferred stock dividends payable (92,322 ) - Other assets, net - 16,561 Operating lease liabilities (121,676 ) (133,119 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,005,866 ) (3,820,771 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (237,983 ) (383,730 ) Payment for acquisition of businesses - (1,485,800 ) Net cash used in investing activities (237,983 ) (1,869,530 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of class A common stock and warrants, net of issuance costs 5,460,000 5,439,571 Proceeds from issuance of class A common stock and pre-funded warrants, net of issuance costs 5,227,039 - Repurchase and cancellation of the class B common stock (650,000 ) - Net proceeds from loans payable 1,981,585 2,038,531 Payments on loans payable (5,113,947 ) (1,923,474 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible series A preferred stock 200,000 - Proceeds from convertible note payable 1,000,000 650,000 Payments on convertible note payable (294,118 ) (250,000 ) Repayment of note payable (1,121,981 ) (329,620 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 4,000,000 - Repayment of convertible debentures (100,000 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 10,588,578 5,625,009 Net increase (decrease) in Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 344,729 (65,292 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 378,961 444,253 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 723,690 $ 378,961 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Interest payments during the year $ 1,552,313 $ 188,952 Income tax refund $ 151,796 $ - Noncash investing and financing activity Series A Preferred Stock Dividend $ 220,850 $ 271,245 Acquisition of assets through operating leases 593,409 1,031,523 Issuance of class A common stock for conversion of convertible notes payable 1,357,143 - Issuance of common stock in connection with business acquisition - 400,000 Issuance of convertible series A preferred stock due to conversion of bridge note - 4,440,688 Issuance of class A common stock due to conversion of convertible debentures - 4,414,317

Investor Contact

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

General Inquires

Morgan Wood

Mwood@inspirevet.com

SOURCE: Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire