INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Launches Company-Wide Incentive Program

Recent quality of work-life survey demonstrates clinic leader and employee satisfaction, underscoring value of Inspire's approach as new incentive program rolls out

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced the launch of its company-wide incentive and recognition program, providing vital new engagement tools to provide new avenues to wealth for all employees across their clinic network. The annual incentive program, aligned with the Company's revenue and earnings targets, will monetarily reward clinic and company leaders across the organization for target achievements and launches concurrent to results of the Company's recent quality of work-life survey showing positive leader job satisfaction.

"The first half of this year has been outstanding for Inspire Veterinary Partners with new doctors and practice managers hired, our investment in development for all team members, and the launch of our novel incentive program designed to reward performance achievement at Inspire," shared Lynley Kees, Chief People Officer. "We are particularly proud that our newest doctors are sharing the ways that joining Inspire has positively impacted their lives."

With a new recognition system and implementation of the new incentive plan, Inspire is committed to investing in its people, further strengthening what it believes is among the most comprehensive total compensation packages in its industry.

The quality of work-life survey, conducted with doctors across the country, and facilitated by recruiting and human resources leadership found positive leader job satisfaction, as well as positive feedback on the plan for upcoming incentives.

"Transitioning from the ER to the Inspire-owned clinic environment has been life-changing for me," said Dr. Christopher Korte, Associate Doctor, Pets & Friends Animal Hospital, Pueblo, Colorado, "My stress levels have significantly decreased, and my overall quality of life has improved beyond measure. The warmth and camaraderie here have made all the difference, and I feel blessed to be part of such a wonderful community."

"I am very happy at Pony Express Animal Hospital, an Inspire-owned clinic in Ohio, and so glad I made the move," shared Dr. Lauren Hudson, Associate Doctor, The Pony Express Animal Hospital, Xenia, Ohio. "My schedule and caseload are perfect, and my quality of life has improved dramatically! Being able to see my child and husband and not be on call 24/7 has helped me both physically and mentally. I can complete my notes and have adequate time to get everything done that I need to as a doctor here."

The Company plans more additions to its reward and compensation package within the year.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or X.

