INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Signs Exclusive, Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire New Jersey Animal Hospital

Proposed acquisition, expected to close in Q4 2025, would add approximately $2 million in annual revenue and increase network of animal hospitals to 15

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., announces it has signed an exclusive, non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire a New Jersey-based animal hospital. The proposed acquisition would mark the Company's first in the state and is projected to add up to approximately $2 million in annualized revenue to Inspire's growing veterinary clinic network. Further, it would bring the total network of hospitals under the IVP umbrella to 15. The acquisition is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to the completion of due diligence and the execution of a definitive acquisition agreement.

The multi-doctor general practice, which has anestablished history in the community, offers a full range of services for companion animals, including surgical procedures, dental, and wellness care. Inspire's veterinary clinic network already includes hospitals across 10 states: California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio, Texas, and now, if the proposed acquisition is completed, New Jersey with more planned for the near future.

"This proposed addition of our first New Jersey location would mark an important milestone in our growth strategy," said Kimball Carr, Inspire President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud that the ways Inspire has shown that we are a unique operator of veterinary practices is resonating with teams and sellers of clinics, and we look forward to additional acquisitions throughout the United States in the near term."

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care. For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to execute a definitive agreement relating to the proposed acquisition, satisfy closing conditions and otherwise complete the proposed acquisition, realize financial projections related to the proposed acquisition and complete additional acquisitions in the future, . These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

