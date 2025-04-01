Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, sold 800,000 common shares (Shares) of Lavras Gold Corp., over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 1.4% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of $2.05 per share for aggregate consideration of $1,640,000.

Prior to the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 6,048,100 Shares representing approximately 10.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 5,248,100 Shares representing approximately 9.0% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The disposition resulted in a decrease in holdings of approximately 3.4% of the Shares since the date of the last filing of an early warning report and holdings below 10%. As a result, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario ceased to be insiders of Lavras Gold.

Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246855

SOURCE: Eric Sprott