Meridian Mining SE: Meridian Announces Filing of the NI 43 101 Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for the Cabaçal Gold-Copper-Silver Deposit in Brazil

Meridian Mining UK S (TSX:MNO)(Frankfurt/Tradegate:2MM) (OTCQX:MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of its independent Pre-Feasibility Study technical report for its advanced Cabaçal Au-Cu-Ag Project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil, with an effective date of March 10, 2025, (the "PFS Technical Report"), in support of the Company's news release dated March 10, 2025 (the "News Release"). There are no material differences in the PFS Technical Report from the information disclosed in the News Release.

The PFS Technical Report was prepared for the Company by Tommaso Roberto Raponi (P. Eng), Principal Metallurgist with Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC; Scott Elfen (P. E.), Global Lead Geotechnical and Civil Services with Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC; John Anthony McCartney, C.Geol., Ausenco Chile Ltda.; Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez (Engineer Geologist FAIG), of GE21 Consultoria Mineral; Leonardo Soares (PGeo, MAIG), Senior Geological Consultant of GE21 Consultoria Mineral; Norman Lotter (Mineral Processing Engineer; P.Eng.), of Flowsheets Metallurgical Consulting Inc.; and, Juliano Felix de Lima (Engineer Geologist MAIG), of GE21 Consultoria Mineral. The PFS Technical Report may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.meridianmining.co

Readers are encouraged to read the PFS Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, exclusions and risks that relate to the Mineral Resource, Mineral Reserves and life-of-mine plan. The PFS Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

Qualified Person

Mr Erich Marques, B.Sc., FAIG, Chief Geologist of Meridian Mining and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Meridian

Meridian Mining is focused on:

The development and exploration of the advanced stage Cabaçal VMS gold-copper-silver project;

The initial resource definition at the second higher-grade VMS asset at Santa Helena as the first stage of the Cabaçal Hub development strategy;

Regional scale exploration of the Cabaçal VMS belt to expand the Cabaçal Hub strategy; and

Exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts (the above all located in the State of Mato Grosso, Brazil).

