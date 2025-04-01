Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global scientific leader in bioanalytical testing, with a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostics testing and in-vitro diagnostics products, announces the successful closing of the acquisition of SYNLAB's clinical diagnostics operations in Spain and the transfer of operations to Eurofins, which took place on 31 March 2025.

SYNLAB's clinical diagnostics operations in Spain comprise clinical diagnostics testing services, including genetics and anatomical pathology services, provided throughout the country, achieving revenues of approximately €140m in 2024. SYNLAB's operations strongly complement the Eurofins network's existing clinical diagnostics operations in Spain, led by Eurofins Megalab, a specialist in all types of clinical diagnostics testing and in managing intra-hospital laboratories in Spain.

With this acquisition, Eurofins will become a leading clinical diagnostics operator in Spain, with a unique capability to cater to public and private clients and cover all regions in the country. The extensive network of Eurofins clinical diagnostics laboratories and blood collection points will have the capacity to serve more than 10 million patients and process over 100 million laboratory tests annually. Employing a highly specialised workforce of over 2,000 staff and a best-in-class portfolio of clinical diagnostics laboratory tests, Eurofins is capable of providing high-quality services based on the latest technology and scientific medical advances.

Comment from Dr Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "We are pleased to welcome SYNLAB's Spanish clinical diagnostics team to Eurofins. With our newly expanded network, we will be able to provide an even greater service offering to our clients, to whom we are a trusted, technologically advanced partner".

