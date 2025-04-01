GECI INTERNATIONAL: GECI International strengthens its presence in Brazil with the strategic renewal of a major contract

GECI International strengthens its presence in Brazil with the strategic renewal of a major contract with a global leader in digital technologies and Smart Cities

GECI International (FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC), a Group specializing in Digital and Technology, announces the strategic renewal of the contract between its subsidiary AS+ DO Brasil and a global leader in the information and communication technology sector for the deployment and commissioning of mobile networks and technologies in Brazil.

This renewal, building on a partnership established five years ago, underscores the strength of the relationship between AS+ DO Brasil and this key player in the deployment and maintenance of critical telecom infrastructures.

The contract, effective for 18 months starting from April 1, 2025, covers several key regions of the country, including the Northeast, Rio de Janeiro/Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Paraná/Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, and the Center-West.

With an estimated value of 35.6 million Brazilian reals (approximately 5.7 million euros), this project encompasses a wide range of complex services across several technical domains: mobile infrastructures, transmissions, infrastructure equipment, and metallic installations.

By renewing its trust in AS+ DO Brasil, this global leader reaffirms the quality of the services provided by the Group and its recognized expertise in supporting telecom operators through their digital transformation. This contract strengthens GECI International's presence in Brazil, a strategic market where its subsidiary is actively contributing to the evolution of next-generation mobile networks and the development of Smart Cities.

This agreement is fully in line with GECI International's strategy to consolidate its position in the digital technologies market in Latin America.

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL

__________

« Smart Solutions for a Smart World »

GECI International is a key player in Digital and Technology. Since its founding in 1980, the Group has been committed to designing and developing smart solutions that transform the Research, Industry, and Services sectors.

With recognized expertise and a strategic ecosystem of partnerships, GECI International offers tailor-made solutions focused on digital transformation, High-Performance Computing (HPC), smart cities, and emerging technologies. The Group stands out for its ability to support clients in optimizing their processes and accelerating their competitiveness in rapidly growing markets such as Big Data, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and smart city solutions.

Operating in Europe and Brazil, GECI International employs over 500 highly skilled professionals dedicated to helping businesses and organizations enhance efficiency and performance.

GECI International is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market. ISIN code (share): FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC.

CONTACTS

__________

GECI International - Investors Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00 / relation.investisseurs@geci.net

CALYPTUS - Cyril Combe

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 / geci@calyptus.net

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l5tyZpWYZG6UyZ5rYsibapNnnGmUm2WZbpWWk2pvlMicb2xjxmdiaJ3LZnJhnGdp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90723-geci-cp-repeat-order-brazil-042025-ve.pdf