GECI INTERNATIONAL ENDS ORNAN FINANCING

GECI International (FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC), a group specializing in Digital and Technology, announces that it has terminated the financing agreement for Bonds Redeemable in Cash and/or New Shares ("ORNAN") with a nominal amount of 10 million euros, signed on May 12, 2023, with Yorkville Advisors. Only 250 thousand euros had been drawn.

This decision reflects the Group's positive momentum, supported by the acceleration of its high-growth strategic activities, particularly in High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Smart Cities.

At the same time, GECI International is pursuing its strategy of cost optimization and operational efficiency. Several measures, including the relocation of its headquarters to more suitable offices in Boulogne-Billancourt and the rationalization of expenses, will take full effect from the 2025-26 financial year, ensuring controlled and sustainable growth.

GECI International reaffirms its commitment to a growth strategy based on value creation and sound financial management.

GECI International is a key player in Digital and Technology. Since its founding in 1980, the Group has been committed to designing and developing smart solutions that transform the Research, Industry, and Services sectors.

With recognized expertise and a strategic ecosystem of partnerships, GECI International offers tailor-made solutions focused on digital transformation, High-Performance Computing (HPC), smart cities, and emerging technologies. The Group stands out for its ability to support clients in optimizing their processes and accelerating their competitiveness in rapidly growing markets such as Big Data, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and smart city solutions.

Operating in Europe and Brazil, GECI International employs over 500 highly skilled professionals dedicated to helping businesses and organizations enhance efficiency and performance.

GECI International is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market. ISIN code (share): FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC.

