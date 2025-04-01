Travis Perkins plc - full year results for the -3

DJ Travis Perkins plc - full year results for the year to 31 December 2024

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins plc - full year results for the year to 31 December 2024 01-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 April 2025 Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) Travis Perkins plc, the UK's largest distributor of building materials, announces its full year results for the year to 31 December 2024 A challenging trading year -- Group revenue down (4.7)% driven by price deflation, continued decline in market volumes and underperformance in the Merchanting segment -- Significantly improved cost discipline but lower trading volumes and price deflation resulted in full year adjusted operating profit of GBP152m (2023: GBP198m) -- Operating profit of GBP2m (2023: GBP161m) reflects trading performance and adjusting items of GBP139m (of which around GBP20m are cash items) related to impairments in Staircraft and certain Merchanting branches and restructuring actions Good progress in Toolstation -- Toolstation UK adjusted operating profit up 48% driven by robust sales growth, improved gross margins and supply chain and overhead efficiencies -- Toolstation France closed and Toolstation Benelux on accelerated path to profitability Strong focus on cash generation and strengthening the balance sheet -- Net debt before leases reduced by GBP123m driven by GBP64m benefit from improved stock management and disciplined approach to capital expenditure -- GBP125m raised from investment grade US private placement notes in March 2025 GBPm (unless otherwise stated) Note 2024 2023 (re-presented²) Change Revenue 6 4,607 4,837 (4.7)% Adjusted operating profit excluding property profits¹ 7a 141 183 (23.0)% Adjusted operating profit¹ 7a 152 198 (23.2)% Adjusted earnings per share¹ 15b 36.6p 54.4p (32.7)% Return on capital employed¹ 18 5.4% 6.9% (1.5)ppt Net debt / adjusted EBITDA¹ 19 2.5x 2.6x 0.1x Ordinary dividend per share 14 14.5p 18.0p (19.4)% Operating profit 2 161 (98.8)% Profit / (loss) after tax (77) 38 (302.6)% Basic earnings / (loss) per share 15a (36.6)p 18.1p (302.2)%

(1) Alternative performance measures are used to describe the Group's performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed.

(2) For continuing businesses only. The Toolstation France business is treated as a discontinued operation.

On 10 March 2025, Pete Redfern resigned as Chief Executive Officer as a result of ill health. The Nominations Committee has commenced a search to identify the right long term successor to Pete as CEO. Geoff Drabble, Chair of Travis Perkins, will work with the management team during the interim period to progress actions already underway to improve performance.

Geoff Drabble, Chair, commented:

"Since joining the Board of Travis Perkins, I have been encouraged by the breadth and depth of our market footprint, the quality and commitment of our people and the strength of our relationships within the construction industry.

However, it is clear to the management team that there are a number of areas where the business needs to refocus and change the way it operates in order to better serve our customers and effectively support our suppliers. Several initial steps have been taken under Pete Redfern's leadership to begin rebuilding trust and confidence, both internally and externally, with focused leadership roles restored in all our businesses and actions taken to re-engage and motivate our teams. These changes will make our businesses more responsive and bring them closer to our customers. Following Pete's resignation, the priority is to ensure this work continues at pace, whilst the Nominations Committee of the Board identifies the right long-term successor.

Whilst uncertainty remains regarding the strength and timing of a recovery in UK construction activity, with more resources re-deployed into customer-facing roles, the Group is now better placed to benefit from returning demand. This will be supported by disciplined capital allocation, focused on upgrading and protecting our core competitive advantages, and a clear customer-focused strategy owned by the leaders of the business. I am confident that this approach will provide attractive returns for shareholders over the medium-term."

Analyst Presentation

Management are hosting a results presentation at 8.30am. For details of the event please contact the Travis Perkins Investor Relations team as below. The presentation will also be available via a listen-only webcast - please register at the following link:

https://travis-perkins-2024-fy-results.open-exchange.net/

Enquiries:

Cautionary Statement:

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to Travis Perkins' financial condition, results of operations and business and details of plans and objectives in respect to these items. Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "anticipates", "aims", "due", "could", "may", "will", "should", "expects", "believes", "seeks", "intends", "plans", "potential", "reasonably possible", "targets", "goal" or "estimates", and words of similar meaning. By their very nature forward-looking statements are inherently unpredictable, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Principal Risks and Uncertainties disclosed in the Group's Annual Report and as updated in this statement, changes in the economies and markets in which the Group operates; changes in the legislative, regulatory and competition frameworks in which the Group operates; changes in the capital markets from which the Group raises finance; the impact of legal or other proceedings against or which affect the Group; and changes in interest and exchange rates. All forward-looking statements, made in this announcement or made subsequently, which are attributable to Travis Perkins or any other member of the Group or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this document will be realised. Subject to compliance with applicable law and regulations, Travis Perkins does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so. Nothing in this document should be regarded as a profits forecast.

Without prejudice to the above:

(a) neither Travis Perkins plc nor any other member of the Group, nor persons acting on their behalf shall otherwise have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from the use of the information contained within this announcement; and

(b) neither Travis Perkins plc nor any other member of the Group, nor persons acting on their behalf makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained within this announcement.

This announcement is current as of 1st April 2025, the date on which it is given. This announcement has not been and will not be updated to reflect any changes since that date.

Past performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc. 2024 performance

2024 was a challenging year for the Group with revenue of GBP4,607m down (4.7)% year-on-year, driven by the Merchanting segment through a combination of price deflation, reduced demand across the UK construction market and increased competitive intensity. Toolstation continued to make good progress with robust revenue growth in both the UK and Benelux reflecting ongoing maturity benefits.

Adjusted operating profit excluding property profits of GBP141m was GBP(42)m, or (23)%, lower than prior year. Around GBP (39)m of the profit decline resulted from lower sales volumes whilst approximately GBP(56)m was attributable to lower gross margins, driven by price deflation and increased competitive intensity.

Against this backdrop management took actions to reduce total overheads by GBP53m compared to prior year. Restructuring actions taken at the end of 2023 reduced overheads by GBP35m with a further GBP36m of savings on discretionary spend and GBP9m savings from the strategic review actions taken in Toolstation Benelux. Offset against this was around GBP(27)m of overhead inflation, primarily on payroll and property costs. Rebuilding the business

Building on the Group's inherent strengths

The Group has strong fundamentals built up over decades as the largest UK building materials distributor, namely:

-- A comprehensive UK network backed by freehold ownership of key trading sites

-- Experienced and high-quality teams across the business

-- Long-established customer and supplier relationships

-- A unique portfolio of brands

-- Significant earnings growth potential from Toolstation as the business matures

Attractive long-term structural drivers

The Group operates in a market with attractive long-term structural drivers - in particular a shortage of UK housing, an ageing UK housing stock and a need to decarbonise the UK's built environment. These structural drivers have taken greater prominence in the key priorities and policy setting of the new Labour Government, which has set ambitious housebuilding targets and see construction-led activity as a major pillar to kickstarting economic growth.

However, the Group has become distracted in a challenging market

The Group's key end markets have seen a progressive deterioration in demand over the past three years driven by high inflation, rising interest rates and weak consumer confidence. During this period, the Group's approach to capital allocation and overhead management has diluted returns, exacerbated profit decline and resulted in leverage increasing beyond the Group's target range. During this period, the business has seen significant personnel change at all levels of the business, particularly in some key customer-facing roles.

Building an entrepreneurial, customer-centric business

Over recent years, the Group has become too centralised which has increased costs and complexity. Work is now underway to transform the operating model to create a business based around empowered local branches, backed by high quality support functions providing insight and driving the benefits of national scale. This cultural shift will bring the business closer to its customers and enhance service levels.

Balance sheet

The Group has made good progress on actions to strengthen the balance sheet during the year, with overall net debt reducing by GBP77m and net debt before leases reducing by GBP123m. Accordingly, despite the further reduction in adjusted operating profit, net debt / adjusted EBITDA has also reduced to 2.5x. Management remain focused on returning leverage to the Group's target range of 1.5 - 2.0x as soon as is practically possible.

Dividend

The Board is recommending a final dividend of 9.0 pence per share (2023: 5.5 pence per share) to give a full-year dividend of 14.5 pence per share (2023: 18.0 pence per share), in line with the Group's policy to pay a dividend of 30-40% of adjusted earnings. The dividend will be paid on 29 May 2025 to shareholders on the register as at close of business on 22 April 2025. Current trading and outlook

The Group has experienced a mixed start to 2025. Trading conditions have continued to be challenging in our Merchanting businesses with pricing now stabilised but volumes in modest decline. By contrast, Toolstation has started the year more positively and continues to deliver good growth.

It is encouraging to see a more robust demand backdrop for some elements of the construction market. However, the pace and rate of an overall recovery in construction activity levels remains uncertain and will likely need further cuts to interest rates and an uplift to consumer confidence levels to stimulate a meaningful increase in demand.

In recognition of this backdrop and the operational turnaround challenges the Group currently faces, the Board expects FY25 adjusted operating profit excluding property profits to be broadly in line with FY24 (excluding property profits).

The Board remains confident in the inherent strengths of the Group and its market-leading position in the building materials sector. By investing in its core competitive advantages with a clear focus on its customers' needs, the Group will start to deliver an improved financial performance and create attractive returns for shareholders over the medium-term. Technical guidance

The Group's technical guidance for 2025 is as follows:

-- Expected ETR of around 30% on UK generated profits

-- Base capital expenditure of around GBP80m

-- Property profits of around GBP3m

Implementation of new Oracle finance system

On 1 July 2024, the Group implemented a new Oracle Financial ERP system which represented a significant step forward for the Group in modernising its core technology platform. Oracle has strengthened financial controls, enabled new standardised processes and enhanced stock visibility and reporting, all of which will deliver long-term benefits for the Group.

With this being the first major systems upgrade for several decades, the Group has inevitably experienced some challenges with the adoption of new processes. This has translated into some limited customer facing challenges in branch and disruption associated with some supplier payments and collection of customer debt, which in turn has had an impact on trading operations. It has also resulted in a working capital outflow during the year, estimated to be around GBP50m.

The Group is confident that as these processes become familiar and are readily adopted that this disruption will ease and the working capital position will normalise throughout 2025. Adjusting items

There were GBP139m of adjusting items in the year (2023: GBP27m) as set out below:

GBPm 2024 2023 (re-presented) Branch impairment 63 - Staircraft impairment 33 - Supply chain consolidation 26 6 Group restructuring 11 11 Benchmarx closures 6 10 Total 139 27

The 2024 branch-level impairment review identified 209 branches where the carrying value of the branch's assets was below the value of the discounted future cash flows generated from those assets. The total impairment recognised in relation to these branches is GBP63m. In the majority of cases the branches are expected to deliver a positive contribution in 2025 with the vast majority delivering a positive contribution in the future, based on cautious financial planning assumptions. Management's view is that this reflects the under-utilisation of these assets during the period under review as a result of cyclically depressed market volumes and that these branches will remain an important part of the Group's future network strategy. An impairment of GBP33m has been recognised following the annual impairment review of the Staircraft business as a result of challenging trading conditions in its markets.

The supply chain consolidation charge relates to the closure of a number of distribution centres in Toolstation, Benchmarx and the Group timber supply chain. The costs relate primarily to stock write-downs, dilapidations and other property-related costs. Restructuring charges relate to actions taken to reduce central and regional headcount.

The Benchmarx closures charge reflects the costs, primarily redundancy, of closing 39 standalone branches in February 2024. The prior year charge reflected fixed asset impairments associated with those sites. Property

The Group generated property profits of GBP11m in the year, with GBP62m of cash proceeds. Segmental performance Merchanting

2024 2023 Change Revenue GBP3,786m GBP4,036m (6.2)% Adjusted operating profit GBP149m GBP212m (29.7)% Adjusted operating margin 3.9% 5.3% (140)bps ROCE 7% 9% (2)ppt Branch network 724 769 (45)

Note - all figures above exclude property profits

The Group's Merchanting businesses saw revenue fall by (6.2)% in the year as a result of price deflation and declining volumes, arising from the depressed levels of UK construction activity and an intensely competitive backdrop. Adjusted operating profit reduced by (29.7)% to GBP149m, reflecting the high operational gearing of these businesses. Operating profit declined to GBP20m from GBP199m due to these factors and adjusting items of GBP133m relating to impairments in Staircraft and certain Merchanting branches and restructuring actions.

Price deflation, a significant factor in H1 due to the rollover of prior year timber price reductions in particular, eased in H2. However, volumes worsened as the year progressed, in part driven by project postponements caused by general election uncertainty and the delayed government budget.

The private domestic RMI market, the Merchanting segment's largest end market which is primarily serviced by the Group's General Merchant business, remained depressed throughout the year. The private domestic new-build market, primarily serviced by Keyline and CCF working with national and regional housebuilders, also saw another notable drop in activity.

The Merchanting segment's other end markets - commercial, industrial and public sector - saw mixed levels of demand with uncertainty surrounding government departmental budgets persisting until after the late October budget announcement. This created hesitancy to invest and impacted demand in the second half of the year, particularly in BSS which serves these markets.

Six new Merchant branches were opened during the year as the Group continues to selectively add new branches to its network. Five of the sites were new General Merchant branches, serving major conurbations including Leeds, Edinburgh, Derby and Coventry, with a new CCF branch also opened in Norwich.

51 Merchant branches were closed during the year with the majority being 42 Benchmarx standalone branches. The Benchmarx decision continues the Group's strategy of offering an integrated proposition within destination General Merchant branches. The remaining nine branches closed comprised eight General Merchant branches and Keyline Kirby with these sites deemed to be poorly located or requiring significant investment and where trade could be transferred to an alternative nearby branch. Toolstation

2024 2023 (re-presented) Change Revenue GBP821m GBP801m 2.5% Like-for-like growth 1.9% 3.4% Adjusted operating profit - UK GBP34m GBP23m 47.8% Adjusted operating loss - Benelux GBP(13)m GBP(20)m 35.0% Adjusted operating profit - Total GBP21m GBP3m 600.0% Adjusted operating margin 2.6% 0.4% 220bps ROCE 4% 1% 3ppt Store network (UK) 587 570 17 Store network (Benelux) 110 119 (9)

Note - all figures above exclude property profits and are for continuing businesses only. The Toolstation France business is treated as a discontinued operation.

UK

Toolstation UK continued to make good progress during the year with revenue increasing by 2%, reflecting continued maturity benefits and a modest pricing uplift. A net 17 stores were added during the year with 19 new stores, three relocations and two closures. A similar number of store additions is expected for 2025.

Adjusted operating profit increased by GBP11m (47.8%) year-on-year driven by a combination of sales growth, gross margin benefits from improved purchasing and product mix and supply chain efficiencies.

Benelux

Like-for-like sales in Benelux increased by 11% as the business continues to mature. However, due to rapid growth over recent years, the business has not been effective in converting strong sales growth into improved profitability and hence management conducted a full strategic review of the business during the first half of the year.

The review concluded that the business had good long-term prospects but needed to take near-term actions to accelerate the path to profitability. These actions included the closure of 11 underperforming branches, a 15% reduction in central headcount, improving procurement capability and optimising supply chain capacity. As a result of these actions, adjusted operating losses reduced to GBP(13)m and are expected to narrow significantly again in 2025.

France

Following a strategic review early in the year, management concluded that Toolstation France did not have a credible pathway to becoming a profitable standalone business. The capital requirements to reach the necessary scale in the French market, given the operation's relative immaturity, and the differing customer behaviours to Benelux and the UK, led management to pursue divestment options with established domestic partners in the French market. When it became clear that there was no overall buyer, management took the difficult decision to close the French business. That process is now complete with 8 stores having been sold to Quincaillerie Angles as a going concern and the 43 remaining stores, alongside supply chain and head office functions, closed by the end of 2024. Financial Performance Revenue analysis

The Merchanting businesses saw a continuation of challenging trading conditions across the year, with the rollover of commodity price deflation - notably timber - leading to pricing being down (3.6)% in the first half. In the second half, pricing pressures eased as commodity prices stabilised. However, volumes deteriorated as uncertainty created by the general election and subsequently delayed inaugural government budget led to project postponements. The Merchanting businesses also faced increased competitive intensity in the second half of the year.

Toolstation continued to gain market share across the year in both the UK and Benelux with volume growth, despite a declining market, and robust pricing. Maturity benefits from the investment in the store network and customer proposition continue to come through. Volume, price and mix analysis

Merchanting Toolstation Group Price and mix (2.3)% 1.4% (1.7)% Like-for-like volume (4.5)% 0.5% (3.6)% Like-for-like revenue growth (6.8)% 1.9% (5.3)% Network changes (0.6)% 0.3% (0.5)% Trading days 1.2% 0.3% 1.1% Total revenue growth (6.2)% 2.5% (4.7)% Quarterly revenue analysis

Note that all information in the table below has been restated to remove the impact of Toolstation France.

Total revenue Like-for-like revenue 2024 2023 2024 2023 Q1 (6.0)% (3.2)% (4.2)% (4.2)% Q2 (5.7)% (5.6)% (7.9)% (5.2)% H1 (5.8)% (4.5)% (6.1)% (4.8)% Merchanting Q3 (7.1)% (3.4)% (8.2)% (2.9)% Q4 (5.8)% (5.1)% (6.8)% (5.2)% H2 (6.5)% (4.2)% (7.6)% (4.1)% FY (6.2)% (4.4)% (6.8)% (4.4)% Q1 0.9% 7.6% (1.2)% 3.5% Q2 3.6% 9.0% 2.4% 6.4% H1 2.3% 8.3% 0.6% 5.0% Toolstation Q3 3.0% 7.2% 2.2% 4.1% Q4 2.2% 0.8% 4.3% (0.3)% H2 2.6% 3.8% 3.3% 1.8% FY 2.5% 6.0% 1.9% 3.4% Q1 (4.9)% (1.7)% (3.5)% (3.3)% Q2 (4.2)% (3.5)% (6.2)% (3.5)% H1 (4.5)% (2.6)% (4.9)% (3.4)% Total Group Q3 (5.5)% (1.9)% (6.6)% (2.0)% Q4 (4.3)% (4.1)% (4.8)% (4.4)% H2 (5.0)% (3.0)% (5.8)% (3.1)% FY (4.7)% (2.8)% (5.3)% (3.2)% Operating profit GBPm 2024 2023 (re-presented) Change Merchanting 149 212 (29.7)% Toolstation 21 3 600.0% Unallocated costs (29) (32) 9.4% Adjusted operating profit excluding property profits 141 183 (23.0)% Property profits 11 15 (26.7)% Adjusted operating profit 152 198 (23.2)% Amortisation of acquired intangible assets (11) (10) Adjusting items (139) (27) Operating profit 2 161

Note - For continuing businesses only. The Toolstation France business is treated as a discontinued operation. Finance charge

Net finance charges were in line with prior year at GBP41m (see note 10 for details). Taxation

The tax charge before adjusting items was GBP34m (2023: GBP44m) giving an adjusted effective tax rate (adjusted 'ETR') of 30.4% (standard rate: 25.0%, 2023 actual: 31.5%). The adjusted ETR rate is substantially higher than the standard rate due to the effect of expenses not deductible for tax purposes and unutilised overseas losses.

The statutory tax charge for 2024 was GBP2m (2023: GBP32m) giving an effective tax rate of (5.7)% (2023: 26.3%). This is lower than the adjusted ETR as a result of the tax effect of the impairment of goodwill. Earnings per share

The Group reported a total loss after tax of GBP(77)m (2023: profit of GBP38m) resulting in basic loss per share of (36.6) pence (2023: earnings per share of 18.1 pence). Diluted loss per share was (36.6) pence (2023: earnings per share of 17.8 pence).

Adjusted profit after tax was GBP77m (2023: GBP115m) resulting in adjusted earnings per share of 36.6 pence (2023: 54.4 pence). Cash flow and balance sheet Free cash flow

GBPm 2024 2023 (re-presented) Change Adjusted operating profit excluding property profits 141 183 (42) Depreciation of PPE and other non-cash movements 96 99 (3) Change in working capital 6 (23) 29 Net interest paid (excluding lease interest) (20) (25) 5 Interest on lease liabilities (30) (26) (4) Tax paid (21) (41) 20 Adjusted operating cash flow 172 167 5 Capital investments Capex excluding freehold transactions (64) (107) 43 Proceeds from disposals excluding freehold transactions 1 2 (1) Free cash flow 109 62 47

Note - For continuing businesses only. The Toolstation France business is treated as a discontinued operation.

