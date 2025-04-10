Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
09.04.25
17:15 Uhr
5,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9006,20020:38
Dow Jones News
10.04.2025 19:03 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
10-Apr-2025 / 17:28 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 10 April 2025 it was notified of the following exercise of 
nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p ("Shares") to meet the income tax 
and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company 
Secretary and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"): 
 
 
Name     Status No. of options exercised Exercise & sale date No. of shares sold Price   No. of shares retained 
           RSP 2022 
Robin Miller PDMR         12,898  10-Apr-2025     6,084       GBP5.255182 6,814

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Kanchan Limaye

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0) 7570 558431

Notification of Dealing Form - Exercise of 2022 Restricted Share Plan 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name              Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR 
                       Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI              2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                       Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                       ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Exercise of RSP 2022 awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc 
                       Restricted Share Plan 
 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                       Nil 
                                         12,898 
 
 
       Aggregated information     Aggregate            Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume       Price              Volume  Total 
       -Price             Nil 
                                       12,898  n/a 
 
e)      Date of the transaction    10 April 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction    Outside a trading venue

Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status              General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                             Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                             ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
                             Sale of ordinary shares to meet income tax and national 
b)      Nature of the transaction         insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of RSP 2022 
                             awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share 
                             Plan 
 
                             Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                             GBP5.255182 
                                      6,084 
 
 
       Aggregated information           Aggregate     Aggregate     Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume             Price       Volume       Total 
       -Price                   GBP5.255182 
                                      6,084       GBP31,972.5273 
 
e)      Date of the transaction          10 April 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction          XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  382156 
EQS News ID:  2115632 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2115632&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2025 12:29 ET (16:29 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
