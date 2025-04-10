DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 10-Apr-2025 / 17:28 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 10 April 2025 it was notified of the following exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p ("Shares") to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"): Name Status No. of options exercised Exercise & sale date No. of shares sold Price No. of shares retained RSP 2022 Robin Miller PDMR 12,898 10-Apr-2025 6,084 GBP5.255182 6,814

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

Notification of Dealing Form - Exercise of 2022 Restricted Share Plan

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of RSP 2022 awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Nil 12,898 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price Nil 12,898 n/a e) Date of the transaction 10 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Sale of ordinary shares to meet income tax and national b) Nature of the transaction insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of RSP 2022 awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) GBP5.255182 6,084 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP5.255182 6,084 GBP31,972.5273 e) Date of the transaction 10 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction XLON

