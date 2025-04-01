IFF (NYSE: IFF) unveils its Science of Performance program, a comprehensive, science-driven suite that enhances fragrance creation by increasing efficiency and precision to manage scent intensity and control malodors. The program combines decades of measured data enhanced by proprietary AI capabilities, along with advanced sensory, technical, consumer and market expertise in various end-user applications.

"Science of Performance is a unique approach to scent performance design that leverages key scientific enablers to deliver highly customized and high-performing solutions globally," said Valery Claude, senior vice president of innovation, IFF Scent. "Our evolving technologies are empowering our perfumers and partners to more effectively meet diverse customer demands and expectations in fragrance, personal care, and home care."

The intersection of science and creativity

Science of Performance aims to modulate scent performance by focusing on three key scientific tracks to control fragrance release over time to enhance the overall sensory experience:

Fragrance Engineering : Using decades of measured data along with proprietary AI tools to unlock consumer-driven insights that can transform scent design models.

: Using decades of measured data along with proprietary AI tools to unlock consumer-driven insights that can transform scent design models. Sustainable Fragrance Delivery Systems : Exploring new technologies, such as fragrance encapsulation, and innovative delivery formats that optimize fragrance performance while promoting sustainability.

: Exploring new technologies, such as fragrance encapsulation, and innovative delivery formats that optimize fragrance performance while promoting sustainability. Additive Materials: Incorporating ingredients that can be used to enhance or modify scent profile, stability, and performance.

These tracks allow perfumers to create more precise sensory signals in addition to helping ensure overall lasting superior performance from point of purchase, throughout use and beyond. They power two distinct performance solution platforms: IFF SCENT+, designed to deliver the right fragrance intensity at the right moment, and IFF CTRL+D, which focuses on effective and targeted malodor control.

In line with IFF's mission to make joy through science, creativity, and heart, IFF's Science of Performance program embraces a purposeful and consumer-centric approach to scent innovation, integrating scientific data to elevate consumer experience.

Discover more about Science of Performance and IFF's many other pathways to make joy through scent here: https://www.iff.com/scent/

