WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173
Tradegate
31.03.25
15:58 Uhr
1,885 Euro
-0,015
-0,79 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8231,89712:53
1,8651,89712:53
01.04.2025
FirstGroup Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

FirstGroup Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

1 April 2025

Name of applicant:

FirstGroup plc

Name of scheme:

1. FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan

2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan

3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan

Period of return:

From:

1 October 2024

To:

31 March 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1. 947,838

2. 93,094

3. 986,685

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

1. Nil

2. Nil

3. Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

1. Nil

2. Nil

3. Nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1. 947,838

2. 93,094

3. 986,685

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Enquiries:

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc
020 7291 0505


