Tarkett unveils industry-first sustainability statement in line with new EU legislation

PARIS, FRANCE, April 1, 2025 - Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, releases today its 2024 Sustainability Statement, fully audited by independent third parties. Tarkett is the first global company in its sector to meet new EU CSRD legislation (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive).

"The European CSRD legislation is a major step forward in paving the way for greater corporate social and environmental responsibility. This establishes a common sustainability framework for all companies. For Tarkett, it has been an accelerator to help us identify our most material issues. By using relevant methodologies to reduce our impacts and assess the risks, we accelerated our progress on ESG. As part of our ambitious 2030 climate roadmap, we have already reduced greenhouse gas emissions across our whole value chain - scope 1, 2, 3 -by 23% in the last five years," said Fabrice Barthélemy, CEO of Tarkett.

Early in 2023, Tarkett's climate roadmap was approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is also listed in the annual Europe's Climate Leaders Ranking by Financial Times and Statista. In September 2024, Tarkett was awarded a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, placing the company in the top 1% of 130,000 companies rated in 180 countries. Most recently, in February 2025, Tarkett joined the renowned A list, ranking among the top 2% of 24,800 companies rated by CDP on climate performance.

Tarkett's major sustainability achievements during last year are:

157,000 tons of recycled materials were used in production in 2024, representing 19% of raw materials. The goal is to reach 30% recycled content in products by 2030.

Tarkett carefully selects raw materials not contributing to resource scarcity. 69% of raw materials are renewable, abundant or recycled.

Tarkett's take-back and recycling program ReStart® is deployed in 29 countries across 5 continents. Over the past 14 years, ReStart® has enabled the collection of 124,000 tons (the equivalent of 12 Eiffel Towers) of end-of-life flooring.

Tarkett has continued to expand its partnership with Ingka Group (IKEA). 70,000 m² of end-of-life vinyl flooring has been recovered from IKEA stores in 13 European countries in the last 5 years, versus 8 European countries in 2022. This material has been transformed into new flooring at Tarkett's vinyl recycling center in Ronneby, Sweden, avoiding a total of 700 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Tarkett Sports' infill regeneration facilities based in Pennsylvania and Oregon (USA) have collected and recovered 11,700 tons of infill for reuse in new projects in 2024.

Committed to diversity & inclusion, the share of women in management positions reached 29% in 2024, very close to achieving our 2025 target of 30%.

Find out more about our milestones in Tarkett's 2024 sustainability magazine: https://www.tarkett-group.com/en/tarkett-launches-sustainability-magazine/

Discover our 2024 Universal Registration Document which includes the sustainability statement, chapter 3: https://www.tarkett-group.com/en/tarkett-unveils-industry-first-sustainability-statement-in-line-with-new-eu-legislation/

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating turnover of € 3.3 billion in 2024. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors," the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT) www.tarkett-group.com