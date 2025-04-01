WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) announced Tuesday that its RibFix Advantage Fixation System has received CE Mark certification, the first CE Mark for an intrathoracic rib fixation system.The RibFix Advantage Fixation System is intended for the thoracoscopic fixation, stabilization and fusion of rib fractures, allowing for a minimally invasive approach compared with traditional open reduction internal fixation, with the potential for less soft tissue disruption.The RibFix Advantage Bridge adapts to the anatomy of the rib during tightening and auto-contours to reduce the fracture. The system and surgical technique offer an innovative advancement in rib fracture management.With the CE Mark, Zimmer Biomet will make the RibFix Advantage Fixation System available in the European Economic Area (EEA) and other markets that recognize the CE Mark.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX