SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Dynatrace (DT) announced a new multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services to deliver automation and intelligence at scale across the digital enterprise. The company will provide joint customers with elevated business insights and accelerated time to outcomes. Dynatrace has been an AWS Partner since 2014.The agreement will enable Dynatrace customers to have deeper insights into their AWS environments, including their expanding generative AI applications, so they can improve the performance, explainability, and compliance of their AI initiatives.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX