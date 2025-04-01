Q8 selects ADS-TEC Energy and orders more than a dozen battery-based fast-charging systems.

Roll-out of charging infrastructure in Belgium and the Netherlands with ADS-TEC Energy's all-in-one solution ChargePost and ChargeBox.

ADS-TEC Energy enables ultra-fast charging at gas stations even at locations with limited grid capacity.

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, today announced that Q8, a leading mobility player, has selected ADS-TEC Energy as its supplier for cutting-edge battery-integrated ultra-fast chargers, marking a significant step forward in the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure across Belgium and the Netherlands. Under the terms of a recently awarded tender, ADS-TEC Energy will deliver more than a dozen innovative ChargePost and ChargeBox systems to Q8 and Tango service stations, enabling ultra-fast charging even in areas with limited grid capacity caused by net congestion.

Fast charging despite limited grid capacity

In Belgium and the Netherlands, the grid connections at many locations are not sufficient to connect high-powered fast chargers directly to the electricity grid. With the battery-buffered solutions from ADS-TEC Energy, Q8 can offer ultra-fast charging despite the limited grid capacity. The ADS-TEC Energy charging solutions enable ultra-fast charging of up to 320 kW even at low-powered grid connections. In addition, the award-winning ChargePost generates revenue streams even when no electric vehicle is being charged. This includes, for example, energy trading or the marketing of attractive advertising space of two optionally available 75" screens.

Thomas Speidel, CEO and founder of ADS-TEC Energy, highlights: "We are proud that Q8 has chosen us as a partner to drive forward the expansion of electric mobility in Belgium and the Netherlands. The limited grid capacity is one of the biggest challenges in building out a widespread fast charging network. This partnership shows that innovative battery storage technology is a crucial building block for the mobility of the future."

"Q8 is committed to meet the evolving needs of all EV drivers for (fast) charging across Belgium and the Netherlands, even on locations where, due to net congestion, limited grid capacity is available. That's why we are very excited to collaborate with ADS-TEC Energy to make that possible," said Geert De Mil, Charging Technology, Systems and Insights Manager at Q8.

Overcoming Grid Challenges with Innovative Technology

In many locations across Belgium and the Netherlands, insufficient grid connections pose a barrier to deploying high-powered EV chargers. ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered solutions address this challenge by delivering ultra-fast charging speeds of up to 320 kW without requiring extensive grid upgrades. This capability allows Q8 to offer state-of-the-art charging facilities efficiently and cost-effectively.

The ChargePost system goes beyond charging, offering additional revenue streams through energy trading or advertising on its optional 75-inch screens. This multifunctionality enhances the value of Q8's investment while supporting the broader adoption of e-mobility.

Rising number of electric vehicles increases demand for fast-charging solutions

In 2024, the Netherlands and Belgium recorded a significant increase in new registrations of electric vehicles. In the Netherlands, 34.7% of newly registered vehicles were electric, corresponding to a total of 132,166 vehicles. In Belgium, 127,908 new electric vehicles were registered in the same period. Currently, there are a total of approximately 280,000 electric vehicles on the roads in Belgium and 557,000 in the Netherlands. This rapid increase in e-mobility poses new challenges for the existing charging infrastructure. Especially in regions with limited grid capacity, innovative solutions are needed to meet the demand for fast charging stations. In addition to being able to offer ultra-fast charging without the need for costly grid upgrades, the integration of battery storage systems can absorb peak loads and ensure a stable energy supply, which further promotes the adoption and use of electric vehicles.

About ADS-TEC Energy

Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.

More information at: www.ads-tec-energy.com

About Q8

Q8 is one of the largest players in the fuel and energy sector in Benelux. Q8 has more than 500 service stations in Belgium and Luxembourg with a network of over 130 local Shop&Go convenience stores in Belgium operated in partnership with Delhaize and Panos. In the Netherlands, Q8 operates 200 automat stations under the Tango brand. With HVO100, CNG, LNG and Q8 and Tango electric, Q8 is also strongly committed to more sustainable mobility. Since the launch of Q8 and Tango electric 4 years ago, its charging network has been expanding rapidly. The electric charging pass and app offer access to over 500,000 charging points throughout Europe and almost all the charging points in the Benelux region. Over the next five years, Q8 will install more than 500 Q8 electric fast chargers in Benelux. Q8 is continuing to work hard on its transformation into a sustainable mobility player.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our relationship with Q8, our expectations with respect to future performance and the anticipated timing of certain commercial activities. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, macroeconomic trends including changes in inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy, our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales to a limited number of customers for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; unexpected delays in new product introductions; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe and the U.S.; the effects of competition; changes to battery energy storage standards; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under "Item 3. Key Information 3.D. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2024, which is available on our website at https://www.ads-tec-energy.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

