Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) proudly announces the significant territory expansion of its Edmonton, Alberta franchise. Stardust Solar Edmonton has expanded from its original single territory to four territories, significantly increasing the franchise's market reach throughout central Alberta. Each additional territory encompasses approximately 500,000 people, positioning the franchise to effectively meet growing demand for renewable energy solutions.

Established as Stardust Solar's first-ever franchise in 2021, Stardust Solar Edmonton has consistently been one of the Company's top-performing franchises, contributing substantially to Stardust Solar's overall growth and market leadership.

This latest expansion reflects a broader trend of growth and strategic development across Stardust Solar's franchise network. Key recent milestones include:

International Expansion : Stardust Solar recently sold its first international franchise in Antigua & Barbuda, marking the Company's entry into the Caribbean market with a $50,000 USD investment.

U.S. Market Penetration : The Company expanded significantly in the United States with new franchises in Houston, TX; Dallas-Fort Worth, TX; and Columbia, SC, following the acquisition of Solar Grids Development LLC.

Master Franchisor Permits : Stardust Solar applied for master franchisor permits in 42 U.S. states in late 2024, targeting substantial annual franchise additions and projecting to surpass 100 franchise territories by the end of 2025.

Backlog Growth : Stardust Solar currently holds a project backlog exceeding $2 million in signed contracts for solar and energy storage installations set to commence in spring 2025 across the Company's franchise network. In 2024 alone, the Company successfully installed 1,200 kilowatts of solar capacity and 189 kilowatt-hours of energy storage systems.

Strategic Partnerships: Expanded agreements, including a notable distribution partnership with Tesla for the Powerwall across the U.S., have significantly enhanced the Company's product offerings and strengthened market reach.

"We are thrilled to support Stardust Solar Edmonton's recent growth," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO. "This expansion is a testament to the success of our franchise model and our continued dedication to providing effective renewable energy solutions. We believe that Edmonton's growth illustrates the potential for significant and sustainable impact in the Alberta market and beyond."

"We're excited about this expansion and grateful for the ongoing support from Stardust Solar's corporate team," said Jordan Walsh, the Edmonton franchise owner. "We believe that the renewable energy market in central Alberta has tremendous potential, and we're looking forward to serving even more communities with innovative solar solutions."

Territories Include: The City of Edmonton, Yellowhead County, Woodlands County, Brazeau County, Barrhead County, Lac Ste. Anne County, Parkland County, Leduc County, Wetaskiwin County, Westlock County, Sturgeon County, Athabasca County, Thorhild County, Strathcona County, Smoky Lake County, Lamont County, Camrose County, Beaver County, Two Hills County, Minburn County, St Paul County, Bonnyville County, Vermilion River County, and Wainwright County.

About Stardust Solar: Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

