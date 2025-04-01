Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Director/PDMR Shareholding 01-Apr-2025 / 13:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nicholas Winsor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each type of instrument a) Identification code GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares to be held in the name of Nicholas Winsor and Elvira Winsor c) Currency GBP Price(s) Volume(s) d) Price(s) and volume(s) 0.8998761 100,000

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume

n/a

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 31 March 2025

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: DSH TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 380838 EQS News ID: 2109962 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2109962&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 08:09 ET (12:09 GMT)