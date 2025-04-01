Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.04.2025

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
01.04.25
08:08 Uhr
1,060 Euro
-0,020
-1,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
01.04.2025 14:45 Uhr
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
01-Apr-2025 / 13:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
Metro Bank Holdings plc 
(the "Company") 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Nicholas Winsor 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment      Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Metro Bank Holdings plc 
b)      LEI                    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                             GB00BMX3W479 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Purchase of ordinary shares to be held in the name of Nicholas 
                             Winsor and Elvira Winsor 
c)      Currency                  GBP 
 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                             0.8998761   100,000

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume

n/a

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 31 March 2025

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  380838 
EQS News ID:  2109962 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2109962&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 08:09 ET (12:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
