WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's, Inc. (M) announced that Thomas Edwards will become Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Macy's, Inc., effective June 22nd. Currently, Edwards is the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Capri Holdings Limited. Before joining Capri, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chili's owner Brinker International, Inc.Adrian Mitchell will be leaving the company. He will continue in his current capacity as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer through June 21.The company reiterated all components of its first quarter guidance provided on March 6, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX