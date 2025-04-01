Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.04.2025

Indizes
Kurs
%
Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%
Aufrufe
7 Tage



Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
01.04.25
08:08 Uhr
1,060 Euro
-0,020
-1,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0801,16017:35
Dow Jones News
01.04.2025 16:33 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Total Voting Rights 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Total Voting Rights 
01-Apr-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                               Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
1 April 2025 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Total Voting Rights 
 
1 April 2025: As at 31 March 2025, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has 673,003,438 ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 in issue, each 
with voting rights. Metro Bank Holdings PLC holds no shares in treasury. 
The above figure of 673,003,438 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1. 
 
Enquiries 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
Clare Gilligan 
Company Secretary   +44 (0) 2034028385 
 
 
ENDS 
 
 
About Metro Bank 
Metro Bank is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It holds the number two spot for personal and 
business service instore in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2025. 
Since 2012, Metro Bank has originated and approved just over GBP10bn in commercial lending. 
The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving 
customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities 
it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or 
online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice. 
Metro Bank is a multi-award-winning organisation. The Bank has also been awarded "Large Loans Mortgage Lender of the 
Year", 2024 and 2023 Mortgage Awards, accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023, "2023 Best Lender of the Year 
- UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, the "Inclusive Culture Initiative Award" in the 2023 Inclusive Awards, " 
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award" and "Leader of the Year Award 2023" at the Top 1% Workplace Awards, "Best Women 
Mortgage Leaders in the UK" from Elite Women 2023, "Diversity Lead of the Year", 2023 Women in Finance, Best Large Loan 
Lender, 2023 Mortgage Strategy Awards" "Best Business Credit Card", Forbes Advisor Best of 2023 Awards, "Best Business 
Credit Card", 2023 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards. 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC. 
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS 
website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval. 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO 
newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  380844 
EQS News ID:  2110044 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110044&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
