Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B5N0P849
Issuer Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
27-Mar-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
31-Mar-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.745428
5.372354
6.117782
42326860
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.006631
6.202207
6.208838
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849
5157222
0.745428
Sub Total 8.A
5157222
0.745428%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/05/2025
12/05/2025
Cash
386844
0.055841
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/06/2025
17/06/2025
Cash
1
0.000000
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/08/2025
05/08/2025
Cash
798192
0.115372
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/08/2025
13/08/2025
Cash
1559524
0.225417
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/09/2025
18/09/2025
Cash
6014102
0.869290
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/09/2025
30/09/2025
Cash
715975
0.103466
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/10/2025
02/10/2025
Cash
2229972
0.322321
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2025
08/10/2025
Cash
1032009
0.149168
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/11/2025
04/11/2025
Cash
2275546
0.328911
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/11/2025
11/11/2025
Cash
475638
0.068741
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/11/2025
19/11/2025
Cash
116715
0.016867
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/12/2025
03/12/2025
Cash
116079
0.016768
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/12/2025
09/12/2025
Cash
1489000
0.215223
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/12/2025
16/12/2025
Cash
13243215
1.914203
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/01/2026
19/01/2026
Cash
13082
0.001887
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/02/2026
03/02/2026
Cash
110645
0.015985
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/02/2026
18/02/2026
Cash
9310
0.001343
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/03/2026
03/03/2026
Cash
16815
0.002412
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/03/2026
18/03/2026
Cash
124721
0.018021
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/03/2026
19/03/2026
Cash
1080705
0.156200
Cash-settled Equity Swap
26/03/2026
26/03/2026
Cash
18108
0.002616
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/03/2026
27/03/2026
Cash
10496
0.001495
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/03/2026
30/03/2026
Cash
64671
0.009346
Cash-settled Equity Swap
01/04/2026
01/04/2026
Cash
328781
0.047515
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/04/2026
02/04/2026
Cash
49599
0.007166
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/04/2026
17/04/2026
Cash
33523
0.004844
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/04/2026
22/04/2026
Cash
25200
0.003641
Cash-settled Equity Swap
29/04/2026
29/04/2026
Cash
19404
0.002803
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/05/2026
05/05/2026
Cash
554176
0.080096
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/05/2026
19/05/2026
Cash
115416
0.016678
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2028
22/05/2028
Cash
4121375
0.595712
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/05/2028
30/05/2028
Cash
20799
0.003006
Sub Total 8.B2
37169638
5.372354%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5.372354
6.117782%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
12. Date of Completion
31-Mar-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London