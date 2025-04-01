Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-Mar-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Mar-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.745428 5.372354 6.117782 42326860 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.006631 6.202207 6.208838

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B5N0P849 5157222 0.745428 Sub Total 8.A 5157222 0.745428%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/05/2025 12/05/2025 Cash 386844 0.055841 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/06/2025 17/06/2025 Cash 1 0.000000 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/08/2025 05/08/2025 Cash 798192 0.115372 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/08/2025 13/08/2025 Cash 1559524 0.225417 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2025 18/09/2025 Cash 6014102 0.869290 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/09/2025 30/09/2025 Cash 715975 0.103466 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2025 02/10/2025 Cash 2229972 0.322321 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/10/2025 08/10/2025 Cash 1032009 0.149168 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2025 04/11/2025 Cash 2275546 0.328911 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/11/2025 11/11/2025 Cash 475638 0.068741 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/11/2025 19/11/2025 Cash 116715 0.016867 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/12/2025 03/12/2025 Cash 116079 0.016768 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/12/2025 09/12/2025 Cash 1489000 0.215223 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/12/2025 16/12/2025 Cash 13243215 1.914203 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/01/2026 19/01/2026 Cash 13082 0.001887 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/02/2026 03/02/2026 Cash 110645 0.015985 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/02/2026 18/02/2026 Cash 9310 0.001343 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/03/2026 03/03/2026 Cash 16815 0.002412 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/03/2026 18/03/2026 Cash 124721 0.018021 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/03/2026 19/03/2026 Cash 1080705 0.156200 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/03/2026 26/03/2026 Cash 18108 0.002616 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/03/2026 27/03/2026 Cash 10496 0.001495 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/03/2026 30/03/2026 Cash 64671 0.009346 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 Cash 328781 0.047515 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/04/2026 02/04/2026 Cash 49599 0.007166 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/04/2026 17/04/2026 Cash 33523 0.004844 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/04/2026 22/04/2026 Cash 25200 0.003641 Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/04/2026 29/04/2026 Cash 19404 0.002803 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/05/2026 05/05/2026 Cash 554176 0.080096 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/05/2026 19/05/2026 Cash 115416 0.016678 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/05/2028 22/05/2028 Cash 4121375 0.595712 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 20799 0.003006 Sub Total 8.B2 37169638 5.372354%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 5.372354 6.117782%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

12. Date of Completion

31-Mar-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London