WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
01.04.25
09:28 Uhr
0,348 Euro
+0,008
+2,23 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3590,37816:54
0,3590,36716:50
PR Newswire
01.04.2025 16:48 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-Mar-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Mar-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.745428

5.372354

6.117782

42326860

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.006631

6.202207

6.208838

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B5N0P849

5157222

0.745428

Sub Total 8.A

5157222

0.745428%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/05/2025

12/05/2025

Cash

386844

0.055841

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/06/2025

17/06/2025

Cash

1

0.000000

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/08/2025

05/08/2025

Cash

798192

0.115372

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/08/2025

13/08/2025

Cash

1559524

0.225417

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/09/2025

18/09/2025

Cash

6014102

0.869290

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/09/2025

30/09/2025

Cash

715975

0.103466

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/10/2025

02/10/2025

Cash

2229972

0.322321

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/10/2025

08/10/2025

Cash

1032009

0.149168

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/11/2025

04/11/2025

Cash

2275546

0.328911

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/11/2025

11/11/2025

Cash

475638

0.068741

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/11/2025

19/11/2025

Cash

116715

0.016867

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/12/2025

03/12/2025

Cash

116079

0.016768

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/12/2025

09/12/2025

Cash

1489000

0.215223

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/12/2025

16/12/2025

Cash

13243215

1.914203

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/01/2026

19/01/2026

Cash

13082

0.001887

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/02/2026

03/02/2026

Cash

110645

0.015985

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/02/2026

18/02/2026

Cash

9310

0.001343

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/03/2026

03/03/2026

Cash

16815

0.002412

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/03/2026

18/03/2026

Cash

124721

0.018021

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/03/2026

19/03/2026

Cash

1080705

0.156200

Cash-settled Equity Swap

26/03/2026

26/03/2026

Cash

18108

0.002616

Cash-settled Equity Swap

27/03/2026

27/03/2026

Cash

10496

0.001495

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/03/2026

30/03/2026

Cash

64671

0.009346

Cash-settled Equity Swap

01/04/2026

01/04/2026

Cash

328781

0.047515

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/04/2026

02/04/2026

Cash

49599

0.007166

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/04/2026

17/04/2026

Cash

33523

0.004844

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/04/2026

22/04/2026

Cash

25200

0.003641

Cash-settled Equity Swap

29/04/2026

29/04/2026

Cash

19404

0.002803

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/05/2026

05/05/2026

Cash

554176

0.080096

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/05/2026

19/05/2026

Cash

115416

0.016678

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/05/2028

22/05/2028

Cash

4121375

0.595712

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/05/2028

30/05/2028

Cash

20799

0.003006

Sub Total 8.B2

37169638

5.372354%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5.372354

6.117782%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

12. Date of Completion

31-Mar-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.