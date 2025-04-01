Gubra: Successful Transaction Closure of License Agreement

Gubra (CPH:GUBRA):

With reference to Gubra's A/S (CPSE:GUBRA) announcement on March 28, 2025 regarding the satisfaction of the regulatory condition for a license agreement to develop GUB014295, a potential best-in-class, long-acting amylin analog for the treatment of obesity, all closing conditions of the license agreement have today been satisfied and the license agreement has become effective.

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 260 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

This information is information that Gubra is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-01 16:52 CEST.

