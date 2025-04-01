Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D9NV | ISIN: DK0062266474 | Ticker-Symbol: PI3
Tradegate
01.04.25
17:00 Uhr
59,60 Euro
+3,80
+6,81 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUBRA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUBRA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,2060,6017:14
60,2060,6017:14
ACCESS Newswire
01.04.2025 17:14 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gubra: Successful Transaction Closure of License Agreement

Finanznachrichten News

HØRSHOLM, DK / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / Gubra (CPH:GUBRA):

With reference to Gubra's A/S (CPSE:GUBRA) announcement on March 28, 2025 regarding the satisfaction of the regulatory condition for a license agreement to develop GUB014295, a potential best-in-class, long-acting amylin analog for the treatment of obesity, all closing conditions of the license agreement have today been satisfied and the license agreement has become effective.

Contacts at Gubra:

Media: Sofia Pitt Boserup, sbo@gubra.dk, +45 4188 9586
Investors: Kristian Borbos, kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 260 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

This information is information that Gubra is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-01 16:52 CEST.

Attachments

Successful Transaction Closure of License Agreement

SOURCE: Gubra



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.