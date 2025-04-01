Fidelity Special Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

01 April 2025

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

During the month of March 2025, Fidelity Special Values PLC repurchased 250,000 ordinary shares into Treasury. No ordinary shares were repurchased for cancellation.

As at 31 March 2025, Fidelity Special Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 324,098,920 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 1,050,000 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Special Values PLC is 323,048,920.

The above figure (323,048,920) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Special Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347