Subaru of America: Subaru and the Arbor Day Foundation Launch the Largest Corporate Tree Distribution Program in the Non-Profit's History

As part of Subaru Loves the Earth® initiative, the automaker and its retailers will provide 100,000 mature regionally appropriate trees nationwide

Subaru of America Inc. today announced the official launch of its nationwide tree distribution program in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation® (ADF), the largest such corporate effort in the non-profit's history. As part of the automaker's Subaru Loves the Earth® initiative, Subaru retailers will give away established and regionally appropriate trees (up to four feet tall, in one-gallon containers) in communities across the country, which will have tangible benefits for generations to come.

Trees provide oxygen, filter water, clean the air, prevent flooding, and cool environments to help build healthier communities and a more sustainable planet. But every year, American cities lose millions of trees due to age, disease, infestation, and extreme weather. To help address this tree loss, Subaru, its retailers, and ADF will supply and distribute 100,000 trees this year, building upon a legacy of supporting environmental causes that includes the replanting of 1 million trees in western states to address post-wildfire reforestation efforts.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru has a long history of helping to protect and preserve the planet through programs that reduce waste, safeguard natural resources, and care for our natural spaces. With the unmatched expertise of the Arbor Day Foundation and the support of our Subaru retailers, we are creating a lasting impact that will grow for many years to come. One tree at a time, Subaru is proud to help make a more sustainable future for all."

Donation distribution events will take place throughout the regional 2025 planting season. Anyone can visit Subaru.com/earth to find a participating retailer and reserve a tree on a first-come, first-served basis, though quantities are limited. Once reserved, customers will be given specific instructions on when to pick up a tree and how to plant and maintain it on their property.

Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation: "We are always trying to plant trees in the communities where they are needed most, and this program is helping extend that effort. Subaru's collaboration and commitment to improving environmental and community well-being further exemplifies how powerful partnerships can be amid the urgent push to protect the planet. From helping address extreme weather events to improving overall community health, trees have the ability to infuse our communities with profound layers of benefits and help us grow a more resilient future."

Throughout the campaign, two new advertising spots will run in English and Spanish on linear TV, streaming, digital video, and social media platforms in :30 and :15 second formats. The title campaign spot, Kids, includes fun and colorful artwork drawn by children to inspire us all, while Subaru Partners with the Arbor Day Foundation to Give Away Trees highlights the partnership between Subaru, its retailers, and the Arbor Day Foundation to address tree loss in communities nationwide. Paid media partners include CBS, ESPN, Hulu, Roku, Peacock, Telemundo, Univision, and YouTube, and the spots are available to view on the Subaru of America YouTube channel.

To learn more about Subaru Loves the Earth and the automaker's commitment to protect, conserve, and help the planet thrive for future generations visit Subaru.com/earth.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About the Arbor Day Foundation®(ADF)

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning. The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

