WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Tuesday announced that its Security division has secured orders totaling about $17 million from a strategic North American customer.The orders include the delivery of Eagle M60 high-energy mobile cargo and vehicle inspection systems, along with comprehensive service and support, and are part of a multi-year framework agreement established with the customer in 2024.Ajay Mehra, President and CEO of OSI Systems, stated, 'We are pleased to receive this award to deploy one of our leading cargo and vehicle inspection systems that provides tremendous flexibility to enforce robust border checkpoint safety and security. Our extensive portfolio empowers border security customers to choose the most suitable non-intrusive inspection systems, designed to identify and address the distinct threats encountered at border operations.'OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace industries.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX