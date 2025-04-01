Anzeige
CNH Industrial Capital Provide Improved Agronomic Practices and Financing Options That Helped Mitigate Challenging 2024 Harvest

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / CNH

For many South Australian farmers, the 2024 season was severely impacted by drought and frost. The latest agronomic knowledge and technology has helped some farmers to make the most of what they could, but when conditions were too challenging to achieve reasonable crop outcomes, CNH Capital has been able to help ease the strain.

To mitigate the impact of last year's challenging weather conditions, South Australian farmers have relied on improved agronomic practices, and in some cases the assistance of finance providers.

The northern parts of South Australia saw one of the hardest seasons to date, with some grain crops not even reaching maturity due to severe drought conditions.

In the mid-north and York Peninsula region, such as the Clare Valley and around Freeling, the situation was relatively better, though still challenging. Crops like wheat, lentils, and canola were able to perform reasonably well in these central areas, despite the lack of rainfall.

Vater Machinery is a long-term New Holland dealer and, with its Dealer Principal, Roger Vater, has been supporting the South Australian farming community since 1960.

According to Roger, improved seeding, nutrition, weed control, and crop adaptability enabled farmers to better withstand challenging conditions and still achieve reasonable crop outcomes. But when conditions were tough, having the support of finance providers like CNH Capital has been able to reduce risk and ease financial strain.

"Agronomy over the last several years has improved so much that the timing of seeding, the nutrition, weed control, all those things have culminated to give those farmers the best chance of getting a good crop and a good return," he said.

"Remarkably, lentils yielded reasonably well in most areas. They held on well in the dry and in some cases, had multiple flowerings. Wherever we got a late rain, the crops certainly made use of it.

Vater Machinery was one dealer in Australia that demonstrated New Holland's next gen CR11 combine, ahead of its retail availability for the 2025 harvest.

New Holland's next generation CR combines have been heralded as game changers, designed to provide higher productivity with close-to-zero grain loss, improved residue management, and maximum uptime-which is vital in challenging years when every grain counts towards farmers' profitability.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
