BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Cango Inc. (CANG) Tuesday released its March 2025 update on its crypto mining operations, reporting a 12.1% increase in Bitcoin production compared to February.
The company mined 530.1 Bitcoins, averaging 17.1 per day, up from 472.7 Bitcoins and 16.9 per day in the previous month.
As of March-end, Cango held 2,474.8 Bitcoins, a 27.2% increase from February's 1,944.7 Bitcoins, without selling any during the period. The deployed hashrate remained steady at 32 EH/s, while the average operating hashrate increased slightly to 30.3 EH/s from 29.7 EH/s in February. These figures highlight the company's continued expansion in the Bitcoin mining sector.
Tuesday, CANG closed at $3.87, up 2.11%. In after-hours trading, the stock dipped 0.52% to $3.85 on the NYSE.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News