BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Cango Inc. (CANG) Tuesday released its March 2025 update on its crypto mining operations, reporting a 12.1% increase in Bitcoin production compared to February.The company mined 530.1 Bitcoins, averaging 17.1 per day, up from 472.7 Bitcoins and 16.9 per day in the previous month.As of March-end, Cango held 2,474.8 Bitcoins, a 27.2% increase from February's 1,944.7 Bitcoins, without selling any during the period. The deployed hashrate remained steady at 32 EH/s, while the average operating hashrate increased slightly to 30.3 EH/s from 29.7 EH/s in February. These figures highlight the company's continued expansion in the Bitcoin mining sector.Tuesday, CANG closed at $3.87, up 2.11%. In after-hours trading, the stock dipped 0.52% to $3.85 on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX