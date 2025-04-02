NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that following the approval of its pending acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies by Intra-Cellular Therapies' shareholders on March 27, 2025, Johnson & Johnson plans to complete its acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies on or around April 2, 2025.The transaction is expected to accelerate 2025 sales growth for Johnson & Johnson by about 0.8% with approximately $0.7 billion in incremental sales.Johnson & Johnson expects the transaction to adjusted earnings per share by about $0.25 in 2025, an improvement from the $0.30 - $0.35 originally estimated on the Company's fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. In 2026, Johnson & Johnson expects the earnings dilution to be reduced to approximately $0.21 per share as annualized financing costs are partially offset by operational accretion.Johnson & Johnson noted that it will include the estimates in its full-year 2025 financial outlook when it reports first quarter results on April 15, 2025.Following the completion of the transaction, Intra-Cellular Therapies' common stock will cease trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX