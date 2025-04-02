Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2024

DJ Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2024

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2024 02-Apr-2025 / 06:59 CET/CEST Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2024 Luxembourg April 2, 2025 (7:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of its 2024 Annual Report. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations" > "Annual Reports". The Annual Report 2024 is part of the documentation for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled on May 6, 2025. This report has been drawn up in accordance with the regulatory technical standards (RTS) on European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). As such it has been prepared in XHTML format and marked up using eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL). About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteelT certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. Contact Company Secretary / Delphine Feraud Valendru; aperam.corporate@aperam.com Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com

