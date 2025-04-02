Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
01.04.25
18:16 Uhr
30,760 Euro
+0,120
+0,39 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,40030,52008:56
0,0000,00008:55
Dow Jones News
02.04.2025 07:33 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2024 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results 
Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2024 
02-Apr-2025 / 06:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2024 
 
Luxembourg April 2, 2025 (7:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of its 2024 Annual Report. The report has been 
filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com 
under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations" > "Annual Reports". 
 
The Annual Report 2024 is part of the documentation for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled 
on May 6, 2025. 
 
This report has been drawn up in accordance with the regulatory technical standards (RTS) on European Single Electronic 
Format (ESEF). As such it has been prepared in XHTML format and marked up using eXtensible Business Reporting Language 
(XBRL). 
 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & 
Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading 
value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 
 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, United States, India & China, 
Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low 
carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. 
With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG, a 
global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, 
Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular 
economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteelT certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, 
and governance (ESG) performance. 
 
In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
 
Contact 
Company Secretary / Delphine Feraud Valendru; aperam.corporate@aperam.com 
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2110232 02-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2110232&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.