Legrand (Paris:LR) is pursuing its active bolt-on acquisition strategy with today's announcement of Computer Room Solutions (CRS).

Computer Room Solutions (CRS) is a leading player in the design, development, manufacturing and commissioning of white space infrastructure for datacenters (including structural ceilings, airflow optimization containment, and mechanical walls).

Based in Mascot, Sydney, CRS employes nearly 80 people with an annual revenue of around €30 million.

The innovative solutions offered by CRS solutions ideally complement Legrand's portfolio of offerings in both white and grey spaces in this geography.

Benoît Coquart, Legrand's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are thrilled to announce this acquisition, which will significantly strengthen our positions both in Oceania and in the structurally promising datacenter vertical, which already represented around 20% of the Group's revenue in 2024 (proforma1

Key financial dates :

2025 first-quarter results: May 7, 2025

"Quiet period 2 " starts: April 7, 2025

"Quiet period " starts: April 7, 2025 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2025

Ex-dividend date: May 29, 2025

Dividend payment: June 2, 2025

2025 first-half results: July 31, 2025

"Quiet period2" starts: July 1, 2025

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).

Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

____________________ 1 After taking into consideration 12 months of turnover for the companies acquired over the year 2 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

