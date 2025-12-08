Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
1-Dec-25
FR0010307819
30 835
128,9506
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2-Dec-25
FR0010307819
26 213
128,9530
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3-Dec-25
FR0010307819
38 937
127,2887
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3-Dec-25
FR0010307819
14 563
126,3140
DXE
* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
110 548
128,0185
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,048,982,932
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
