Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Bitcoin Conference Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

2 April 2025

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Bitcoin Conference Review

Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed investment company focused principally on a research, development and investment programme within blockchain technology is pleased to provide a review of its attendance of the 2025 Mining Disrupt Conference, held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on 26 and 27 March 2025.

The Company attended the conference with a team headed by CEO and Executive Chairman, Francesco Gardin and included Jose Rios, its Strategic Adviser and Ronald Bynoe, a newly appointed consultant who was recently employed as a software engineer on Intel's Blockscale project.

The team held meetings with a number of the leading companies within the Bitcoin sector, ranging from chip manufacturers, mining rig producers, pool mining companies, Bitcoin miners and sector influencers. The majority of these meetings were with parties who had not met with QBT previously, in order to discuss how operational testing of QBT's Methods could be implemented within their existing technologies. Of particular interest was the positive reception to the multiple ways in which QBT's software provides disruptive efficiencies in Bitcoin mining.

The Company plans to follow up with a number of interested parties and it is expected to sign new NDAs in the coming weeks which will lead to data sharing and third-party systems testing.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Chairman of QBT, commented, "The attendance at the conference coincided with the latest set of lab results from our live FGPA Bitcoin mining tests, where yet again, Method C's AI Oracle is consistently showing mining efficiencies over a non-AI Oracle processor.

"We continue to refine the Methods to ensure all three provide their maximum quality hashing advantages and we look forward to updating the market when we reach our next milestone."

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.