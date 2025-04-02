Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Taurus Gold Corp. (CSE: TAUR) (OTCQB: TARGF) ("Taurus Gold" or the "Company") announces changes to the Board of Directors and management following the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held in Vancouver on March 31, 2025.

By a vote of shareholders present at the meeting, Trevor Harding and Frank Lagiglia have been replaced on the Board by Robert Sim and Meghan Brown. Robert Sim has been appointed interim CEO, replacing Frank Lagiglia. Mr. Sim will also assume the role of Board Chair.

Mr. Sim is a successful businessman and entrepreneur having been involved in many business sectors including resource development, retail and real estate development as an investor, principal and director.

Ms. Brown is a capital markets professional with over 30 years of experience in the resource sector. She holds the F.CIRI designation and is a graduate of the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program with the designation of ICD.D. Meghan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from UBC and an MBA from Queen's University. In 2025 she was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal for her significant community contributions.

About Taurus Gold

Taurus Gold is a growth-oriented mineral exploration company currently focused on advancing its flagship Charlotte gold-silver property in the Yukon. The Charlotte property covers 23 square kilometres and is accessible by road within the established Dawson Range mining district.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein are forward-looking, other than statements of historical fact. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", or "will continue", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Taurus Gold to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Although Taurus Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Taurus Gold disclaims, except as required by applicable securities laws, any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247056

SOURCE: Taurus Gold Corp.