Medcaw Investments Plc - Lifting of suspension & re-commencement of trading

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

Medcaw Investments Plc

("Medcaw Investments" or the "Company")

2April 2025

Lifting of suspension & re-commencement of trading

Medcaw Investments plc (LSE:MCI), an acquisition vehicle, announces that the board of the Company has determined that Company will not be proceeding with the proposed reverse transaction of Abyssinian Metals Limited ("AML") as announced on 7 July 2023 at this stage. The board of the Company reached this conclusion as a result of the ongoing dispute between AML and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (including Oromia State). The Company understands that AML continues to seek a resolution to the dispute with the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (including Oromia State) with regards to the ownership and operation of the Kenticha Lithium project. In relation to the Company's legal position in respect of AML, the Company is in the process of taking professional advice.

Medcaw will be seeking to lift its suspension and will re-commence trading on 2nd April 2025. The Directors will commence the search for a new acquisition target in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Note:

