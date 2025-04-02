Fortescue Metals Group has submitted a proposal to the Australian Environment Protection Authority for approval of its proposed 644 MW Turner River solar hub to power iron ore mining operations. From pv magazine Australia Fortescue Metals Group has submitted a proposal to the Australian Environment Protection Authority for approval of its proposed 644 MW Turner River solar hub (TRSH) to power its iron ore mining operation near Port Hedland, Western Australia. The Fortescue subsidiary Pilbara Energy Generation (PEG) proposed the TRSH for a site 120 km south of Port Hedland in Western Australia's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...