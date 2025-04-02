Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to release the results from 12 new drill holes representing 4,007 metres, testing the Fazenda do Posto Gold Target ("Fazenda do Posto" or "Fazenda Gold Discovery"), located at the western side of the LDS Project in southern Brazil. Gold mineralization was intersected in 11 of the 12 holes reported in this news release at Fazenda do Posto. The Fazenda Gold Discovery is located immediately adjacent and northwest to the Butiá gold deposit (Figure 1), which hosts a surface Mineral Resource Estimate of 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category. Several of these 12 new holes returned more than 100 metres of continuous gold mineralization characterized by higher-grade subintervals - consistent with previous results.
The Company has also engaged SGS Laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil to complete a comprehensive metallurgical test program for Fazenda do Posto mineralization. The first batch of bulk samples was recently sent to the lab. These new drill results and initiatives continue to move Lavras Gold toward its short-term corporate goal of defining an economically feasible gold resource on the LDS Project, focused on the Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery, and adjacent Butiá Gold Deposit.
HIGHLIGHTS
Drilling
*Hole 24BT043 intersected:
- 251.0 metres grading 1.2 g/t gold from 208.0 metres, and including:
- 100.0 metres grading 2.2 g/t gold from 214.0 metres, and including
- 20.0 metres grading 2.4 g/t gold from 233.0 metres, and
- 10.0 metres grading 2.7 g/t gold from 259.0 metres, and
- 25.0 metres grading 2.9 g/t gold from 276.0 metres, and
- 10 metres grading 4.6 g/t gold from 304.0 metres.
- 49.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 348.0 metres, and including
- 21.0 metres grading 2.3 g/t gold from 362.0 metres, and
- 3.0 metres grading 2.9 g/t gold from 387.0 metres.
- 100.0 metres grading 2.2 g/t gold from 214.0 metres, and including
* NOTE to Hole 24BT043 -This hole is tagged with a Butiá drill hole number as it was collared on the Butiá claim block, drilling west into the Fazenda do Posto claim block.
Hole 24FP032 returned:
- 139.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from 202.0 metres and including:
- 6.0 metres grading 2.7 g/t gold from 203.0 metres.
- 34.0 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold from 254.0.0 metres, and including:
- 19.0 metres grading 2.1 g/t gold from 264.0 metres, and
- 10.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 297.0 metres.
"In addition to making new discoveries in this highly prospective gold district, our short-term goal remains unchanged - the delineation of an economically feasible gold mine on the LDS Project. The results from this new round of drilling are very exciting for us in that they significantly enhance our understanding of the Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery and the northeast/southwest trending structures that play a significant role in the pattern and nature of mineralization at Fazenda do Posto," commented Lavras Gold President & CEO, Michael Durose. "Significantly, drillhole 24BT043 was collared on the far eastern side of Fazenda do Posto adjacent to Butiá and drilled in a northwesterly direction on an azimuth of 290 degrees and inclined 60 degrees. The purpose was to test for the continuity of gold mineralization across an interpreted northeast-southwesterly direction. The hole intercepted more than 250 metres of consistent gold mineralization, grading 1.2 g/t gold, successfully extending the known gold mineralized footprint to the northwest. Importantly, this hole was drilled in a direction perpendicular to discovery hole 23FP002 that was drilled on an azimuth of 020 degrees and inclined 60 degrees returning 340.0 metres, grading 1.1 g/t gold, thus demonstrating the robustness of continuous gold mineralization over a very large area.
"As our model anticipated, the new drilling results continue to demonstrate the excellent gold grade and continuity of the Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery. Long continuous intervals of gold mineralization over more than 100 metres typically with higher-grade subintervals confirm the disseminated nature of gold mineralization at Fazenda do Posto. Part of the on-going drilling program at Fazenda do Posto is testing the potential for extensions to mineralization based on our increasingly more detailed and evolving geological model. Our current interpretation is that Fazenda do Posto is a steeply northwest plunging, irregular pipe-like structure. We have also initiated a detailed metallurgical testing program for Fazenda do Posto and Butiá, as part of the overall derisking strategy for the project.
"We will continue drilling at the Butiá and Fazenda do Posto areas and to the north on the Caneleira Concession, where we made our most recent discovery, Olaria."
[* Footnote: Butiá hosts an Estimated Mineral Resource of 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category as detailed in the report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource for the Butiá Gold Prospect, Rio Grande do Sul, Brasil", prepared for Lavras Gold by author VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda., with an effective date of January 25, 2022, and an amended report date of November 15, 2024. This Report is available on the Company's website and www.sedarplus.ca under Lavras Gold's issuer profile.]
Discussion of Drill Results - Fazenda do Posto Discovery
Fazenda do Posto is the most advanced gold discovery on the LDS Project located immediately adjacent to and slightly northwest of the Butiá Gold Deposit. The purpose of the current drilling program at Fazenda do Posto is to define the gold mineralization footprint and extent of mineralization, and gain greater insight into the geological controls to mineralization. Recent drilling results from Fazenda do Posto were disclosed in the news release dated September 09, 2024. To date, results from 36 drill holes totaling 11,067 metres of drilling have been disclosed based on the 2023 and 2024 drilling program. This total includes the 12 holes disclosed in this news release (24FP025 to 24FP036 ((excluding 24FP033 which was lost)); and 24BT043). In addition, more than 30,000 metres of drilling have been completed at the adjacent Butiá gold deposit to date, including historical drilling prior to 2022.
Figure 1 is a general location map for the LDS Project deposits and targets. Drill collar locations for Fazenda do Posto are shown in Figure 2. Details of drill holes showing assay results can be found in the plan view in Figure 3. A long section looking northeast is shown in Figure 4. Table 1 details all assay results including newly disclosed results in this press release. Table 2 tabulates drill hole information including collar coordinates, drill hole azimuth and drill hole depths. Note drill hole 24FP026 was collared 1.4 kilometres northwest of the main zone of drilling at Fazenda do Posto and is not shown in Figure 2, Figure 3 or Figure 4.
A primary purpose of the recent drilling was to test the lateral continuity of gold mineralization across a postulated northeast trending structural corridor. Ten of the 12 holes drilled had an azimuth oriented 90 to 110 degrees, and/or 290 degrees and inclined 60 degrees. As shown in Figure 3 and summarized in Table 1, the lateral holes include 24FP026, 24FP027, 24FP029, 24FP030, 24FP031, 24FP032, 24FP034, 24FP035, 24FP036, and 24BT043. Drillholes 24FP025 and 24FP028 were vertical holes designed to test the vertical continuity of mineralization.
The lateral holes confirm continuous gold mineralization across a northeast trending structural corridor. Drill holes 24FP034, 24FP035 and 24FP036 suggest a northeast trending structure along the southeast portion of the Fazenda do Posto target area characterized by continuous moderate grade gold mineralization associated with episyenite and perthitic granite. Drillhole 24FP026 tested a target 1.4 kilometres northwest of the main zone of drilling at Fazenda do Posto and did not find any gold mineralization.
Central and North Portion of Fazenda do Posto
Drillhole 24BT043 was collared in the east-central portion of Fazenda do Posto and drilled from east to west on an azimuth of 290 degrees and inclined 60 degrees. The hole returned multiple intervals of gold in mineralized episyenite and perthitic granite. Highlights include:
- 18.4 metres grading 0.5 g/t gold from 14.0 metres and including
- 10.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from 24.0 metres.
- 251.0 metres grading 1.2 g/t gold from 208.0 metres including:
- 100.0 metres grading 2.2 g/t gold from 214.0 metres, and including
- 20.0 metres grading 2.4 g/t gold from 233.0 metres, and including
- 10.0 metres grading 2.7 g/t gold from 259.0 metres, and including
- 25.0 metres grading 2.9 g/t gold from 276.0 metres, and including
- 10.0 metres grading 4.6 g/t gold from 304.0 metres, and
- 49.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 348.0 metres, and including
- 21.0 metres grading 2.3 g/t gold from 362.0 metres, and including
- 3.0 metres grading 2.91 g/t gold from 387.0 metres.
Drillhole 24FP025 was collared in the north central portion of Fazenda do Posto and drilled vertically to test the depth extent of mineralization. The hole returned:
- 157.0 metres grading 0.7 g/t gold from 116.0 metres and including:
- 3.0 metres grading 4.3 g/t gold from 145.0 metres.
- 1.0 metres grading 12.5 g/t gold from 147.0 metres.
- 78.0 metres grading 0.9 g/t gold from 273.0 metres including:
- 2.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 303.0 metres.
- 3.0 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold from 310.0 metres.
- 1.0 metre grading 1.8 g/t gold from 317.0 metres.
- 20.0 metres grading 1.7 g/t gold from 321.0 metres.
- 10.0 metres grading 0.7 g/t gold from 374.0 metres including:
- 1.0 metres grading 1.5 g/t gold from 376.0 metres, and
- 1.0 metres grading 1.5 g/t gold from 382.0 metres.
Drillhole 24FP032 was collared west of Fazenda do Posto, and drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined at 60 degrees. The hole was designed to test mineralization across a northeast trending structure. The hole returned:
- 139.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from 202.0 metres within mineralized episyenite. Several higher-grade subintervals were intercepted including:
- 6.0 metres grading 2.7 g/t gold from 203.0 metres
- 34.0 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold from 254.0 metres,
- 19.0 metres grading 2.1 g/t gold from 264.0 metres, and
- 10.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 297.0 metres.
Drill hole 24FP027 was a step out hole and collared northwest of the main zone of mineralization at Fazenda do Posto and designed to test for the extension of favourable alteration and mineralization. The hole was drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and an inclined angle of 60 degrees. The hole encountered alternating intervals of fresh granodiorite and metasomatiized/albitized rock, along with multiple intercepts of lamprophyre dykes, followed by strongly altered perthitic granite and 3 intervals of mineralized episyenite. The best intercept was:
- 12 metres grading 2.3 g/t gold from 411.0 metres.
This is a significant finding as it demonstrates that the metasomatic alteration and mineralizing processes are open to the north of the known mineralized footprint of Fazenda do Posto. The current interpretation is that the mineralized zones of episyenite are occurring along northeast trending structures north of the current mineralized footprint at Fazenda do Posto. Further work is required to better understand this area.
Drillhole 24FP029 was drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined at 60 degrees. The hole encountered:
- 57 metres of mineralized episyenite having a gold grade of 0.8 g/t gold from 130.0 metres and including:
- 6.0 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold from 139.0 metres, and
- 5.0 metres grading 1.7 g/t gold from 162.0 metres.
The hole successfully demonstrated gold mineralization in the central south portion of Fazenda do Posto.
Drillhole 24FP30 was drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined at 60 degrees in the south-central portion of Fazenda do Posto. The hole encountered:
- 78.0 metres of continuous gold mineralization grading 0.3 g/t gold from 61.0 metres including
- 9.0 metres grading 0.8 g/t gold from 68.0 metres, and including
- 2.0 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold from 68.0 metres within mineralized episyenite.
Drillhole 24FP031 was drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined at 60 degrees in the east-central portion of the Fazenda do Posto. The hole returned:
- 121.0 metres grading 0.3 g/t gold from surface within mineralized episyenite, including
- 5.0 metres grading 0.9 g/t gold from 42.0 metres, and
- 7.0 metres grading 0.9 g/t gold from 73.0 metres.
Southeast Portion of Fazenda do Posto
Three holes were drilled to test the southeast area of Fazenda do Posto. Results are as follows:
Drillhole 24FP034 was drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined at 60 degrees. The hole returned multiple intervals of moderate grade disseminated gold, including 51.0 metres grading 0.3 g/t gold within mineralized episyenite, and including 15.0 metres grading 0.4 g/t gold from 73.0 metres.
Drillhole 24FP035 was drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined at 60 degrees. The hole returned several gold intervals of low to moderate gold grades within episyenite and perthitic granite.
Drillhole 24FP036 was drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined 60 degrees. The hole intercepted several intervals of gold mineralization similar to drillhole 24FP035.
Please refer to Table 1 for a complete list of all drill holes and detailed assay results.
Figure 1. LDS Project Deposit and Target Locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/247043_5a95cecd3464b87f_002full.jpg
Table 1. Summary of Drill Hole Composites from the Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery - Note that holes 23FP001 to24FP024 have been published prior to this press release.
|Drill
Hole
|From
(metres)
|To
(metres)
|Interval
(metres)
|Gold grade
(grams/tonne)
|Comment
|23FP001
Previously published
results
|77.00
|153.00
|76.00
|0.17
|Perthitic granite mixed
with episyenite
|85.00
|86.00
|1.00
|0.32
|Perthitic Granite
|90.00
|93.00
|3.00
|0.33
|Episyenite
|96.00
|97.00
|1.00
|0.57
|Episyenite
|102.00
|104.00
|2.00
|0.34
|Episyenite
|109.00
|110.00
|1.00
|0.42
|Episyenite
|113.00
|118.00
|5.00
|0.23
|Perthitic Granite
|135.00
|137.00
|2.00
|0.47
|Perthitic Granite
|143.00
|144.00
|1.00
|0.26
|Perthitic Granite
|23FP002
Previously published
results
|58.00
|59.00
|1.00
|0.18
|Albitite
|117.00
|457.00
|340.00
|1.09
|Mineralized episyenite
|Including
|199.00
|359.00
|160.00
|1.79
|Episyenite
|Including
|208.00
|235.00
|27.00
|2.07
|Episyenite
|Including
|293.00
|361.00
|68.00
|2.09
|Episyenite
|23FP003
Previously published
results
|24.00
|27.00
|3.00
|0.71
|Albitite
|87.00
|294.00
|207.00
|0.49
|Episyenite
|including
|87.00
|227.00
|140.00
|0.67
|Episyenite
|Including
|87.00
|195.00
|108.00
|0.80
|Episyenite
|Including
|87.00
|151.00
|64.00
|0.91
|Episyenite
|Including
|106.00
|145.00
|39.00
|1.17
|Episyenite
|23FP004
Previously published
results
|No
Significant
Values
|Fresh Granodiorite
|23FP005
Previously published
results
|118.00
|119.00
|1.00
|0.26
|Albitite
|131.55
|135.00
|3.45
|1.01
|Perthitic Granite
|139.00
|140.00
|1.00
|0.99
|Perthitic Granite
|143.00
|146.00
|3.00
|1.21
|Perthitic Granite
|159.00
|161.00
|2.00
|0.26
|Perthitic Granite
|171.00
|172.00
|1.00
|0.33
|Perthitic Granite
|176.00
|177.00
|1.00
|0.30
|Perthitic Granite
|181.00
|182.00
|1.00
|0.33
|Perthitic Granite
|23BT006
Previously published
results
|31.06
|261.00
|229.94
|0.86
|Episyenite
|including
|31.06
|235.00
|203.94
|0.95
|Episyenite
|including
|31.06
|222.00
|190.94
|1.00
|Episyenite
|including
|149.00
|214.00
|65.00
|1.94
|Episyenite
|including
|149.00
|187.00
|38.00
|2.03
|Episyenite
|including
|154.00
|164.00
|10.00
|2.96
|Episyenite
|including
|190.00
|205.00
|15.00
|2.05
|Episyenite
|23FP007
Previously published
results
|No
Significant
Values
|Fresh Granodiorite,
Perthitic Granite
|23FP008
Previously published
results
|104.00
|105.00
|1.00
|0.27
|Episyenite
|114.00
|115.00
|1.00
|0.42
|Episyenite
|106.00
|229.00
|123.00
|1.12
|Episyenite
|including
|228.00
|306.00
|78.00
|1.36
|Episyenite
|including
|231.00
|266.00
|35.00
|2.46
|Episyenite
|325.00
|345.00
|20.00
|0.60
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|331.00
|335.00
|4.00
|2.67
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|332.00
|335.00
|3.00
|3.49
|Perthitic Granite
|23FP009
Previously published
results
|1.00
|3.00
|2.00
|0.49
|Episyenite and Metasomatic
Alteration
|15.00
|16.00
|1.00
|0.40
|Episyenite and Metasomatic
Alteration
|23.01
|37.00
|13.99
|0.79
|Episyenite and Metasomatic
Alteration
|Including
|29.00
|38.00
|9.00
|0.91
|Episyenite and Metasomatic
Alteration
|40.00
|40.94
|0.94
|0.25
|Episyenite and Metasomatic
Alteration
|75.00
|77.00
|2.00
|0.72
|Episyenite and Metasomatic
Alteration
|93.00
|96.00
|3.00
|0.44
|Episyenite and Metasomatic
Alteration
|131.00
|132.00
|1.00
|0.41
|Episyenite and Metasomatic
Alteration
|149.00
|152.00
|3.00
|0.44
|Episyenite and Metasomatic
Alteration
|157.00
|160.00
|3.00
|0.43
|Episyenite and Metasomatic
Alteration
|162.00
|163.00
|1.00
|0.25
|Episyenite and Metasomatic
Alteration
|164.00
|168.00
|4.00
|0.30
|Episyenite and Metasomatic
Alteration
|23FP010
Previously published
results
|3.00
|147.00
|144.00
|0.58
|Pervasive albite alteration,
episyenite, PG
|Including
|3.00
|44.00
|41.00
|1.00
|Episyenite
|Including
|3.00
|4.00
|1.00
|1.06
|Episyenite
|Including
|23.00
|44.00
|21.00
|1.29
|Episyenite
|Including
|23.00
|26.00
|3.00
|1.07
|Episyenite
|Including
|31.00
|40.00
|9.00
|2.17
|Episyenite
|Including
|31.00
|35.00
|4.00
|3.46
|Episyenite
|Including
|50.00
|51.00
|1.00
|1.14
|Episyenite
|Including
|64.00
|65.00
|1.00
|1.28
|Episyenite
|Including
|72.00
|79.00
|7.00
|0.89
|Episyenite
|Including
|78.00
|80.00
|2.00
|1.55
|Episyenite
|Including
|83.00
|90.00
|7.00
|1.02
|Episyenite
|Including
|107.00
|111.41
|4.41
|1.21
|Perthitic Granite
|Including
|139.00
|142.00
|3.00
|0.97
|Episyenite
|23FP011
Previously published
results
|32.00
|33.00
|1.00
|0.29
|Episyenite
|69.00
|242.00
|173.00
|0.95
|Episyenite
|Including
|75.00
|79.00
|4.00
|1.16
|Episyenite
|Including
|97.00
|103.00
|6.00
|1.07
|Episyenite
|Including
|99.00
|101.00
|2.00
|2.08
|Episyenite
|Including
|126.00
|220.83
|94.83
|1.37
|Episyenite
|Including
|126.00
|128.00
|2.00
|3.56
|Episyenite
|Including
|135.00
|138.00
|3.00
|2.47
|Episyenite
|Including
|153.00
|161.00
|8.00
|1.64
|Episyenite
|Including
|166.10
|181.00
|14.90
|1.66
|Episyenite
|Including
|191.00
|204.00
|13.00
|1.46
|Episyenite
|Including
|209.00
|215.00
|6.00
|2.01
|Episyenite
|Including
|239.13
|241.13
|2.00
|1.97
|Episyenite
|23FP012
Previously published
results
|4.00
|5.27
|1.27
|0.29
|Episyenite
|12.00
|14.00
|2.00
|0.32
|Episyenite
|58.00
|60.00
|2.00
|0.27
|Episyenite
|63.00
|64.00
|1.00
|3.19
|Episyenite
|58.00
|173.00
|115.00
|0.59
|Episyenite, albite
alteration
|Including
|83.00
|84.00
|1.00
|2.26
|Episyenite
|Including
|87.77
|89.92
|2.15
|0.95
|Episyenite
|Including
|102.16
|104.00
|1.84
|1.06
|Episyenite
|Including
|107.00
|108.00
|1.00
|0.95
|Episyenite
|Including
|110.00
|111.00
|1.00
|1.10
|Episyenite
|Including
|118.00
|171.00
|53.00
|0.86
|Episyenite, intermittent
Perthitic Granite
|Including
|118.00
|119.00
|1.00
|1.09
|Episyenite
|Including
|121.00
|169.00
|48.00
|0.91
|Episyenite, intermittent
Perthitic Granite
|Including
|130.00
|156.00
|26.00
|1.08
|Episyenite, intermittent
Perthitic Granite
|Including
|130.00
|145.00
|15.00
|1.24
|Episyenite
|Including
|162.00
|168.00
|6.00
|1.09
|Episyenite
|23FP013
Previously published
results
|259.00
|264.00
|5.00
|0.229
|Perthitic Granite
|299.00
|309.00
|10.00
|0.364
|Episyenite
|24FP014
Previously published
results
|195.00
|195.70
|0.70
|0.262
|Episyenite
|24FP015
Previously published
results
|No
Significant
Values
|Fresh Granodiorite
|24FP016
Previously published
results
|190.00
|191.00
|1.00
|0.655
|Episyenite
|202.00
|203.00
|1.00
|0.803
|Episyenite
|233.00
|292.00
|59.00
|2.853
|Episyenite
|238.00
|288.00
|50.00
|3.232
|Episyenite
|240.00
|272.00
|32.00
|4.335
|Episyenite
|253.00
|256.00
|3.00
|17.628
|Episyenite
|253.00
|254.00
|1.00
|9.55
|Episyenite
|254.00
|255.00
|1.00
|23.267
|Episyenite
|255.00
|256.00
|1.00
|30.33
|Episyenite
|24FP017
Previously published
results
|0.00
|301.00
|301.00
|0.684
|Albite, Episyenite,
Perthitic Granite
|Including
|3.00
|261.00
|261.00
|0.769
|Albite, Episyenite,
Perthitic Granite
|Including
|50.00
|77.00
|27.00
|1.278
|Episyenite
|Including
|84.00
|103.00
|19.00
|1.131
|Episyenite
|including
|84.00
|99.00
|15.00
|1.272
|Episyenite
|Including
|84.00
|91.00
|7.00
|1.441
|Episyenite
|Including
|123.00
|126.00
|3.00
|1.431
|Episyenite
|Including
|144.00
|158.00
|14.00
|1.666
|Episyenite
|Including
|192.00
|253.00
|61.00
|1.414
|Episyenite
|Including
|192.00
|214.00
|22.00
|1.856
|Episyenite
|24FP018
Previously published
results
|68.00
|143.00
|75.00
|1.108
|Episyenite
|including
|75.00
|107.00
|32.00
|1.784
|Episyenite
|including
|86.00
|107.00
|21.00
|2.387
|Episyenite
|including
|86.00
|95.00
|9.00
|4.167
|Episyenite
|including
|97.00
|98.00
|1.00
|8.937
|Episyenite
|24FP019
Previously published
results
|0.00
|25.00
|25.00
|1.226
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|11.00
|23.00
|12.00
|2.382
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|15.00
|16.00
|1.00
|26.40
|Perthitic Granite
|38.00
|39.00
|1.00
|0.450
|Perthitic Granite
|59.00
|61.00
|2.00
|0.410
|Perthitic Granite
|24FP020
Previously published results
|145.00
|265.00
|120.00
|0.939
|Episyenite, Perthitic
Granite
|including
|163.00
|188.00
|25.00
|1.096
|Episyenite
|including
|168.00
|172.00
|4.00
|1.362
|Episyenite
|including
|178.00
|188.00
|10.00
|1.504
|Episyenite
|including
|181.00
|183.00
|2.00
|2.693
|Episyenite
|including
|194.00
|213.00
|19.00
|1.422
|Episyenite
|including
|194.00
|207.00
|13.00
|1.677
|Episyenite
|including
|194.00
|198.00
|4.00
|1.251
|Episyenite
|including
|223.00
|234.00
|11.00
|1.167
|Episyenite
|including
|233.00
|235.00
|2.00
|1.810
|Episyenite
|including
|250.00
|261.00
|11.00
|2.185
|Episyenite
|including
|250.00
|253.00
|3.00
|4.154
|Episyenite
|including
|251.00
|252.00
|1.00
|10.220
|Episyenite
|24FP021
Previously published results
|0.00
|130.00
|130.00
|0.477
|Perthitic Granite,
Episyenite
|including
|13.00
|19.00
|6.00
|1.114
|Episyenite
|including
|16.00
|17.00
|1.00
|4.428
|Episyenite
|including
|32.00
|42.00
|10.00
|1.063
|Episyenite
|including
|32.00
|37.00
|5.00
|1.507
|Episyenite
|including
|90.00
|99.00
|9.00
|1.496
|Episyenite
|including
|96.00
|99.00
|3.00
|3.116
|Episyenite
|including
|118.00
|119.00
|1.00
|1.088
|Episyenite
|24FP022
Previously published results
|167.00
|168.00
|1.00
|0.477
|Perthitic Granite
|176.00
|187.00
|11.00
|0.249
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|176.00
|178.00
|2.00
|0.753
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|184.00
|186.00
|2.00
|0.449
|Perthitic Granite
|24FP023
Previously published results
|274.00
|275.00
|1.00
|0.248
|Perthitic Granite
|24FP024
Previously published results
|58.00
|114.00
|56.00
|0.29
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|58.00
|64.00
|6.00
|0.401
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|61.00
|62.00
|1.00
|0.834
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|70.00
|71.00
|1.00
|0.856
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|89.00
|96.00
|7.00
|0.467
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|91.00
|92.00
|1.00
|0.81
|Perthitic Granite
|24FP025
|15.00
|18.00
|3.00
|0.19
|Episyenite
|NEW
|including
|16.00
|17.00
|1.00
|0.31
|Episyenite
|52.00
|56.00
|4.00
|0.18
|Episyenite
|including
|52.00
|54.00
|2.00
|0.24
|Episyenite
|100.00
|102.00
|2.00
|0.24
|Episyenite
|116.00
|273.00
|157.00
|0.66
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|including
|145.00
|148.00
|3.00
|4.26
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|147.00
|148.00
|1.00
|12.47
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|236.00
|238.00
|2.00
|0.22
|Perthitic Granite
|273.00
|351.00
|78.00
|0.87
|Episyenite/Perthitic Granite
|including
|303.00
|305.00
|2.00
|1.40
|Episyenite
|including
|310.00
|313.00
|3.00
|1.10
|Episyenite
|including
|317.00
|318.00
|1.00
|1.78
|Episyenite
|including
|321.00
|341.00
|20.00
|1.71
|Episyenite
|374.00
|384.00
|10.00
|0.65
|Episyenite
|including
|376.00
|377.00
|1.00
|1.52
|Epitsyenite
|including
|382.00
|383.00
|1.00
|1.46
|Epitsyenite
|24FP026
|No significant values
|Granodiorite
|24FP027
NEW
|277.00
|278.00
|1.00
|0.22
|Episyenite
|377.00
|379.00
|2.00
|0.90
|Perthitic Granite
|411.00
|423.00
|12.00
|2.27
|Episyenite
|including
|413.00
|420.00
|7.00
|3.37
|Episyenite
|and including
|419.00
|420.00
|1.00
|6.01
|Episyenite
|434.00
|438.00
|4.00
|0.26
|Perthitic Granite
|24FP028
NEW
|186.00
|188.00
|2.00
|0.29
|Metasomatite
|234.00
|259.00
|25.00
|0.39
|Metasomatite
|including
|238.00
|244.00
|6.00
|0.86
|Metasomatite
|and including
|238.00
|239.00
|1.00
|2.04
|Metasomatite
|and including
|243.00
|244.00
|1.00
|1.38
|Metasomatite
|269.00
|270.00
|1.00
|0.34
|Perthitic Granite
|24FP029
NEW
|130.00
|187.00
|57.00
|0.81
|Episyenite
|including
|139.00
|145.00
|6.00
|1.76
|Episyenite
|and including
|142.00
|143.00
|1.00
|3.92
|Episyenite
|including
|155.00
|161.00
|6.00
|1.07
|Episyenite
|including
|162.00
|167.00
|5.00
|1.71
|Episyenite
|and including
|164.00
|165.00
|1.00
|2.51
|Episyenite
|24FP030
NEW
|61.00
|139.00
|78.00
|0.34
|Episyenite
|including
|68.00
|83.00
|15.00
|0.64
|Episyenite
|and including
|68.00
|77.00
|9.00
|0.80
|Episyenite
|and including
|68.00
|70.00
|2.00
|1.83
|Episyenite
|24FP031
NEW
|0.00
|121.00
|121.00
|0.33
|Episyenite
|including
|1.00
|4.00
|3.00
|0.44
|Episyenite
|including
|19.00
|21.00
|2.00
|0.41
|Episyenite
|including
|30.00
|35.00
|5.00
|0.43
|Episyenite
|including
|42.00
|47.00
|5.00
|0.91
|Episyenite
|including
|73.00
|80.00
|7.00
|0.94
|Episyenite
|including
|95.00
|98.00
|3.00
|0.72
|Episyenite
|24FP032
NEW
|191.00
|194.00
|3.00
|0.38
|Perthitic Granite
|202.00
|341.00
|139.00
|1.00
|Episyenite
|including
|203.00
|209.00
|6.00
|2.71
|Episyenite
|and including
|203.00
|204.00
|1.00
|3.47
|Episyenite
|and including
|204.00
|205.00
|1.00
|4.95
|Episyenite
|including
|211.00
|212.00
|1.00
|1.12
|Episyenite
|including
|215.00
|220.00
|5.00
|1.09
|Episyenite
|including
|225.00
|231.00
|6.00
|1.15
|Episyenite
|including
|241.00
|247.00
|6.00
|1.10
|Episyenite
|including
|254.00
|288.00
|34.00
|1.79
|Episyenite
|and including
|257.00
|260.00
|3.00
|2.21
|Episyenite
|and including
|264.00
|283.00
|19.00
|2.10
|Episyenite
|including
|297.00
|307.00
|10.00
|1.35
|Episyenite
|24FP034
NEW
|69.00
|120.00
|51.00
|0.25
|Episyenite
|including
|73.00
|88.00
|15.00
|0.39
|Episyenite
|including
|93.00
|96.00
|3.00
|0.31
|Episyenite
|including
|101.00
|104.00
|3.00
|0.36
|Episyenite
|including
|107.00
|110.00
|3.00
|0.32
|Episyenite
|150.00
|151.00
|1.00
|0.26
|Perthitic Granite
|157.00
|158.00
|1.00
|0.42
|Perthitic Granite
|182.00
|184.00
|2.00
|0.26
|Episyenite
|24FP035
NEW
|150.00
|161.00
|11.00
|0.25
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|159.00
|161.00
|2.00
|0.81
|Perthitic Granite
|186.00
|188.00
|2.00
|0.26
|Episyenite
|230.00
|238.00
|8.00
|0.32
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|230.00
|231.00
|1.00
|0.90
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|237.00
|238.00
|1.00
|0.81
|Perthitic Granite
|245.00
|251.00
|6.00
|0.44
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|246.00
|247.00
|1.00
|1.70
|Perthitic Granite
|258.00
|259.00
|1.00
|0.66
|Perthitic Granite
|274.00
|275.00
|1.00
|0.37
|Perthitic Granite
|296.00
|298.00
|2.00
|0.45
|Perthitic Granite
|24FP036
NEW
|46.00
|48.00
|2.00
|0.25
|Episyenite
|50.00
|55.00
|5.00
|0.18
|Episyenite
|70.00
|72.00
|2.00
|0.25
|Episyenite
|129.00
|130.00
|1.00
|0.50
|Perthitic Granite
|132.00
|135.00
|3.00
|0.19
|Perthitic Granite
|24BT043
NEW
|14.00
|32.41
|18.41
|0.51
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|24.00
|34.00
|10.00
|1.03
|Perthitic Granite
|58.00
|67.00
|9.00
|0.34
|Episyenite
|107.00
|109.00
|2.00
|0.26
|Perthitic Granite
|144.00
|151.00
|7.00
|0.32
|Episyenite
|208.00
|459.00
|251.00
|1.17
|Episyenite
|including
|214.00
|314.00
|100.00
|2.16
|Episyenite
|and including
|233.00
|253.00
|20.00
|2.42
|Episyenite
|and including
|259.00
|269.00
|10.00
|2.74
|Episyenite
|and including
|276.00
|301.00
|25.00
|2.87
|Episyenite
|and including
|304.00
|314.00
|10.00
|4.62
|Episyenite
|including
|332.00
|335.00
|3.00
|0.26
|Perthitic Granite
|including
|348.00
|397.00
|49.00
|1.33
|Episyenite
|and including
|362.00
|383.00
|21.00
|2.31
|Episyenite
|and including
|387.00
|390.00
|3.00
|2.91
|Episyenite
|407.00
|420.00
|13.00
|0.27
|Perthitic Granite
|438.00
|440.00
|2.00
|0.31
|Perthitic Granite
|455.00
|465.00
|10.00
|0.26
|Perthitic Granite
|487.00
|493.00
|6.00
|0.19
|Perthitic Granite
|497.00
|503.00
|6.00
|0.22
|Perthitic Granite
- Assumes 0.25 g/t gold cut-off grade, no top cut.
- The Company has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed.
- Intervals represent drill core interval; true widths have not been determined at this time.
Table 2. Fazenda do Posto Drill Hole Coordinates
Note that 23FP001 to 24FP024 are previously published holes. 24FP025 to 24BT043 are newly published holes.
|Drill
Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
(metres)
|Azimuth
(Degrees)
|Dip
(Degrees)
|Start Depth
(metres)
|Final Depth
(metres)
|23FP001
|217906
|6586455
|393
|20
|-60
|0
|214.1
|23FP002
|217857
|6586483
|392
|20
|-60
|0
|464.6
|23FP003
|217890
|6586569
|392
|0
|-90
|0
|332.2
|23FP004
|217827
|6586607
|396
|200
|-60
|0
|201.3
|23FP005
|217933
|6586311
|405
|20
|-60
|0
|248.2
|23FP006
|217933
|6586677
|386
|200
|-60
|0
|299.8
|23FP007
|217929
|6586676
|386
|20
|-60
|0
|161.4
|23FP008
|217932
|6586675
|386
|200
|-60
|0
|401.4
|23FP009
|217911
|6586590
|389
|290
|-60
|0
|232.9
|23FP010
|217910
|6586591
|389
|110
|-60
|0
|300.0
|23FP011
|217929
|6586674
|386
|220
|-60
|0
|283.8
|23FP012
|217846
|6586648
|391
|110
|-60
|0
|231.5
|23FP013
|217844
|6586648
|391
|0
|-90
|0
|369.5
|24FP014
|217828
|6586388
|397
|20
|-60
|0
|292.1
|24FP015
|217856
|6586477
|392
|0
|-90
|0
|311.9
|24FP016
|217862
|6586633
|390
|0
|-90
|0
|342.6
|24FP017
|217913
|6586610
|387
|0
|-90
|0
|382.6
|24FP018
|217889
|6586566
|392
|20
|-60
|0
|310.4
|24FP019
|217955
|6586598
|383
|0
|-90
|0
|312.5
|24FP020
|217843
|6586591
|395
|0
|-90
|0
|283.0
|24FP021
|217935
|6586552
|386
|0
|-90
|0
|247.2
|24FP022
|217822
|6586541
|395
|0
|-90
|0
|243.9
|24FP023
|217619
|6586441
|410
|65
|-60
|0
|411.9
|24FP024
|217920
|6586503
|389
|0
|-90
|0
|180.9
|24FP025
|217882
|6586678
|381
|0
|-90
|0
|441.8
|24FP026
|216439
|6587374
|396
|110
|-60
|0
|385.4
|24FP027
|217693
|6586806
|397
|110
|-60
|0
|646.6
|24FP028
|217798
|6586602
|388
|0
|-90
|0
|429.2
|24FP029
|217815
|6586605
|386
|90
|-60
|0
|256.2
|24FP030
|217897
|6586562
|387
|110
|-60
|0
|171.5
|24FP031
|217937
|6586554
|372
|110
|-60
|0
|127.2
|24FP032
|217786
|6586669
|391
|110
|-60
|0
|364.1
|24FP034
|217890
|6586411
|384
|110
|-60
|0
|208.9
|24FP035
|217870
|6586357
|396
|110
|-60
|0
|325.0
|24FP036
|217906
|6586457
|385
|110
|-60
|0
|142.9
|24BT043
|218007
|6586582
|379
|290
|-60
|0
|508.6
Figure 2. Location of 2023 and 2024 Drill Collars for Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/247043_5a95cecd3464b87f_003full.jpg
Figure 3. Plan View of 2023 and 2024 Butiá Drill Holes and Gold Assay Grades
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/247043_5a95cecd3464b87f_004full.jpg
Figure 4. Long-Section Looking Northeast of 2023 and 2024 Butiá Drill Holes and Gold Assay Grades
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/247043_5a95cecd3464b87f_005full.jpg
About the LDS Project
The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 34 mineral rights covering approximately 23,000 hectares.
The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito Gold Deposits - Butiá with 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category, and Cerrito with 188,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 293,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.
About Lavras Gold Corp.
Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans approximately 23,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.
Michael Durose, President & CEO of Lavras Gold Corp., is the qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.
On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.
"Michael Durose"
President & CEO
Additional Technical Notes:
Quality Assurance & Quality Control: For the Butiá Gold Deposit, sample handling, preparation, and analysis are monitored through the implementation of formal chain-of-custody procedures and quality assurance/quality control programs designed to follow industry best practices.
All drill hole samples in this drilling program consist of split NQ diamond drill core. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure facility located in Lavras do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil. Drill core samples for gold assay are cut in half using a diamond saw and submitted to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Goiania, Goiás State, Brazil for preparation by crushing to 85% passing 1.0 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 500 g aliquots, and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns.
Pulps are shipped to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Lima, Peru and analyzed by a 50g fire assay and AAS finish. Three 50g aliquots are taken for samples in the mineralized zone and one aliquot is taken in fresh rocks. The average grade of the three aliquots is used to determine the final grade of the mineralized sample.
Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, so that QA/QC accounted for about 10% of the total samples. Results are routinely evaluated for accuracy, precision, and contamination.
Lavras Gold has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed. The Company maintains a robust QAQC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).
Disclaimer: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's further 2025 drill plans and future results at the LDS Project are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
