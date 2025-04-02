Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to release the results from 12 new drill holes representing 4,007 metres, testing the Fazenda do Posto Gold Target ("Fazenda do Posto" or "Fazenda Gold Discovery"), located at the western side of the LDS Project in southern Brazil. Gold mineralization was intersected in 11 of the 12 holes reported in this news release at Fazenda do Posto. The Fazenda Gold Discovery is located immediately adjacent and northwest to the Butiá gold deposit (Figure 1), which hosts a surface Mineral Resource Estimate of 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category. Several of these 12 new holes returned more than 100 metres of continuous gold mineralization characterized by higher-grade subintervals - consistent with previous results.

The Company has also engaged SGS Laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil to complete a comprehensive metallurgical test program for Fazenda do Posto mineralization. The first batch of bulk samples was recently sent to the lab. These new drill results and initiatives continue to move Lavras Gold toward its short-term corporate goal of defining an economically feasible gold resource on the LDS Project, focused on the Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery, and adjacent Butiá Gold Deposit.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling

*Hole 24BT043 intersected:

251.0 metres grading 1.2 g/t gold from 208.0 metres , and including: 100.0 metres grading 2.2 g/t gold from 214.0 metres , and including 20.0 metres grading 2.4 g/t gold from 233.0 metres, and 10.0 metres grading 2.7 g/t gold from 259.0 metres, and 25.0 metres grading 2.9 g/t gold from 276.0 metres , and 10 metres grading 4.6 g/t gold from 304.0 metres .



49.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 348.0 metres, and including 21.0 metres grading 2.3 g/t gold from 362.0 metres , and 3.0 metres grading 2.9 g/t gold from 387.0 metres.

, and including:

* NOTE to Hole 24BT043 -This hole is tagged with a Butiá drill hole number as it was collared on the Butiá claim block, drilling west into the Fazenda do Posto claim block.

Hole 24FP032 returned:

139.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from 202.0 metres and including: 6.0 metres grading 2.7 g/t gold from 203.0 metres. 34.0 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold from 254.0.0 metres , and including : 19.0 metres grading 2.1 g/t gold from 264.0 metres , and 10.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 297.0 metres .

and including:

"In addition to making new discoveries in this highly prospective gold district, our short-term goal remains unchanged - the delineation of an economically feasible gold mine on the LDS Project. The results from this new round of drilling are very exciting for us in that they significantly enhance our understanding of the Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery and the northeast/southwest trending structures that play a significant role in the pattern and nature of mineralization at Fazenda do Posto," commented Lavras Gold President & CEO, Michael Durose. "Significantly, drillhole 24BT043 was collared on the far eastern side of Fazenda do Posto adjacent to Butiá and drilled in a northwesterly direction on an azimuth of 290 degrees and inclined 60 degrees. The purpose was to test for the continuity of gold mineralization across an interpreted northeast-southwesterly direction. The hole intercepted more than 250 metres of consistent gold mineralization, grading 1.2 g/t gold, successfully extending the known gold mineralized footprint to the northwest. Importantly, this hole was drilled in a direction perpendicular to discovery hole 23FP002 that was drilled on an azimuth of 020 degrees and inclined 60 degrees returning 340.0 metres, grading 1.1 g/t gold, thus demonstrating the robustness of continuous gold mineralization over a very large area.

"As our model anticipated, the new drilling results continue to demonstrate the excellent gold grade and continuity of the Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery. Long continuous intervals of gold mineralization over more than 100 metres typically with higher-grade subintervals confirm the disseminated nature of gold mineralization at Fazenda do Posto. Part of the on-going drilling program at Fazenda do Posto is testing the potential for extensions to mineralization based on our increasingly more detailed and evolving geological model. Our current interpretation is that Fazenda do Posto is a steeply northwest plunging, irregular pipe-like structure. We have also initiated a detailed metallurgical testing program for Fazenda do Posto and Butiá, as part of the overall derisking strategy for the project.

"We will continue drilling at the Butiá and Fazenda do Posto areas and to the north on the Caneleira Concession, where we made our most recent discovery, Olaria."

Click here for additional comments on the importance of these northeast/southwest trending structures from CEO Michael Durose.

[* Footnote: Butiá hosts an Estimated Mineral Resource of 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category as detailed in the report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource for the Butiá Gold Prospect, Rio Grande do Sul, Brasil", prepared for Lavras Gold by author VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda., with an effective date of January 25, 2022, and an amended report date of November 15, 2024. This Report is available on the Company's website and www.sedarplus.ca under Lavras Gold's issuer profile.]

Discussion of Drill Results - Fazenda do Posto Discovery

Fazenda do Posto is the most advanced gold discovery on the LDS Project located immediately adjacent to and slightly northwest of the Butiá Gold Deposit. The purpose of the current drilling program at Fazenda do Posto is to define the gold mineralization footprint and extent of mineralization, and gain greater insight into the geological controls to mineralization. Recent drilling results from Fazenda do Posto were disclosed in the news release dated September 09, 2024. To date, results from 36 drill holes totaling 11,067 metres of drilling have been disclosed based on the 2023 and 2024 drilling program. This total includes the 12 holes disclosed in this news release (24FP025 to 24FP036 ((excluding 24FP033 which was lost)); and 24BT043). In addition, more than 30,000 metres of drilling have been completed at the adjacent Butiá gold deposit to date, including historical drilling prior to 2022.

Figure 1 is a general location map for the LDS Project deposits and targets. Drill collar locations for Fazenda do Posto are shown in Figure 2. Details of drill holes showing assay results can be found in the plan view in Figure 3. A long section looking northeast is shown in Figure 4. Table 1 details all assay results including newly disclosed results in this press release. Table 2 tabulates drill hole information including collar coordinates, drill hole azimuth and drill hole depths. Note drill hole 24FP026 was collared 1.4 kilometres northwest of the main zone of drilling at Fazenda do Posto and is not shown in Figure 2, Figure 3 or Figure 4.

A primary purpose of the recent drilling was to test the lateral continuity of gold mineralization across a postulated northeast trending structural corridor. Ten of the 12 holes drilled had an azimuth oriented 90 to 110 degrees, and/or 290 degrees and inclined 60 degrees. As shown in Figure 3 and summarized in Table 1, the lateral holes include 24FP026, 24FP027, 24FP029, 24FP030, 24FP031, 24FP032, 24FP034, 24FP035, 24FP036, and 24BT043. Drillholes 24FP025 and 24FP028 were vertical holes designed to test the vertical continuity of mineralization.

The lateral holes confirm continuous gold mineralization across a northeast trending structural corridor. Drill holes 24FP034, 24FP035 and 24FP036 suggest a northeast trending structure along the southeast portion of the Fazenda do Posto target area characterized by continuous moderate grade gold mineralization associated with episyenite and perthitic granite. Drillhole 24FP026 tested a target 1.4 kilometres northwest of the main zone of drilling at Fazenda do Posto and did not find any gold mineralization.

Central and North Portion of Fazenda do Posto

Drillhole 24BT043 was collared in the east-central portion of Fazenda do Posto and drilled from east to west on an azimuth of 290 degrees and inclined 60 degrees. The hole returned multiple intervals of gold in mineralized episyenite and perthitic granite. Highlights include:

18.4 metres grading 0.5 g/t gold from 14.0 metres and including 10.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from 24.0 metres .



251.0 metres grading 1.2 g/t gold from 208.0 metres including : 100.0 metres grading 2.2 g/t gold from 214.0 metres, and including 20.0 metres grading 2.4 g/t gold from 233.0 metres, and including 10.0 metres grading 2.7 g/t gold from 259.0 metres, and including 25.0 metres grading 2.9 g/t gold from 276.0 metres, and including 10.0 metres grading 4.6 g/t gold from 304.0 metres, and 49.0 metres grading 1.3 g/t gold from 348.0 metres, and including 21.0 metres grading 2.3 g/t gold from 362.0 metres, and including 3.0 metres grading 2.91 g/t gold from 387.0 metres.

:

Drillhole 24FP025 was collared in the north central portion of Fazenda do Posto and drilled vertically to test the depth extent of mineralization. The hole returned:

157.0 metres grading 0.7 g/t gold from 116.0 metres and including: 3.0 metres grading 4.3 g/t gold from 145.0 metres. 1.0 metres grading 12.5 g/t gold from 147.0 metres.





and including: 78.0 metres grading 0.9 g/t gold from 273.0 metres including: 2.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 303.0 metres. 3.0 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold from 310.0 metres. 1.0 metre grading 1.8 g/t gold from 317.0 metres. 20.0 metres grading 1.7 g/t gold from 321.0 metres.





10.0 metres grading 0.7 g/t gold from 374.0 metres including: 1.0 metres grading 1.5 g/t gold from 376.0 metres, and 1.0 metres grading 1.5 g/t gold from 382.0 metres.

including:

Drillhole 24FP032 was collared west of Fazenda do Posto, and drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined at 60 degrees. The hole was designed to test mineralization across a northeast trending structure. The hole returned:

139.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from 202.0 metres within mineralized episyenite. Several higher-grade subintervals were intercepted including: 6.0 metres grading 2.7 g/t gold from 203.0 metres 34.0 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold from 254.0 metres, 19.0 metres grading 2.1 g/t gold from 264.0 metres, and 10.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 297.0 metres.

metres within mineralized episyenite. Several higher-grade subintervals were intercepted including:

Drill hole 24FP027 was a step out hole and collared northwest of the main zone of mineralization at Fazenda do Posto and designed to test for the extension of favourable alteration and mineralization. The hole was drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and an inclined angle of 60 degrees. The hole encountered alternating intervals of fresh granodiorite and metasomatiized/albitized rock, along with multiple intercepts of lamprophyre dykes, followed by strongly altered perthitic granite and 3 intervals of mineralized episyenite. The best intercept was:

12 metres grading 2.3 g/t gold from 411.0 metres.

This is a significant finding as it demonstrates that the metasomatic alteration and mineralizing processes are open to the north of the known mineralized footprint of Fazenda do Posto. The current interpretation is that the mineralized zones of episyenite are occurring along northeast trending structures north of the current mineralized footprint at Fazenda do Posto. Further work is required to better understand this area.

Drillhole 24FP029 was drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined at 60 degrees. The hole encountered:

57 metres of mineralized episyenite having a gold grade of 0.8 g/t gold from 130.0 metres and including: 6.0 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold from 139.0 metres, and 5.0 metres grading 1.7 g/t gold from 162.0 metres.

having a gold grade of and including:

The hole successfully demonstrated gold mineralization in the central south portion of Fazenda do Posto.

Drillhole 24FP30 was drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined at 60 degrees in the south-central portion of Fazenda do Posto. The hole encountered:

78.0 metres of continuous gold mineralization grading 0.3 g/t gold from 61.0 metres including 9.0 metres grading 0.8 g/t gold from 68.0 metres, and including 2.0 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold from 68.0 metres within mineralized episyenite.

from 61.0 metres including

Drillhole 24FP031 was drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined at 60 degrees in the east-central portion of the Fazenda do Posto. The hole returned:

121.0 metres grading 0.3 g/t gold from surface within mineralized episyenite, including 5.0 metres grading 0.9 g/t gold from 42.0 metres, and 7.0 metres grading 0.9 g/t gold from 73.0 metres.

from surface within mineralized episyenite, including

Southeast Portion of Fazenda do Posto

Three holes were drilled to test the southeast area of Fazenda do Posto. Results are as follows:

Drillhole 24FP034 was drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined at 60 degrees. The hole returned multiple intervals of moderate grade disseminated gold, including 51.0 metres grading 0.3 g/t gold within mineralized episyenite, and including 15.0 metres grading 0.4 g/t gold from 73.0 metres.

Drillhole 24FP035 was drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined at 60 degrees. The hole returned several gold intervals of low to moderate gold grades within episyenite and perthitic granite.

Drillhole 24FP036 was drilled from west to east on an azimuth of 110 degrees and inclined 60 degrees. The hole intercepted several intervals of gold mineralization similar to drillhole 24FP035.

Please refer to Table 1 for a complete list of all drill holes and detailed assay results.





Figure 1. LDS Project Deposit and Target Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/247043_5a95cecd3464b87f_002full.jpg

Table 1. Summary of Drill Hole Composites from the Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery - Note that holes 23FP001 to24FP024 have been published prior to this press release.

Drill

Hole



From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Gold grade

(grams/tonne) Comment

















23FP001

Previously published

results

77.00 153.00 76.00 0.17 Perthitic granite mixed

with episyenite



85.00 86.00 1.00 0.32 Perthitic Granite



90.00 93.00 3.00 0.33 Episyenite



96.00 97.00 1.00 0.57 Episyenite



102.00 104.00 2.00 0.34 Episyenite



109.00 110.00 1.00 0.42 Episyenite



113.00 118.00 5.00 0.23 Perthitic Granite



135.00 137.00 2.00 0.47 Perthitic Granite



143.00 144.00 1.00 0.26 Perthitic Granite













23FP002

Previously published

results

58.00 59.00 1.00 0.18 Albitite



117.00 457.00 340.00 1.09 Mineralized episyenite

Including 199.00 359.00 160.00 1.79 Episyenite

Including 208.00 235.00 27.00 2.07 Episyenite

Including 293.00 361.00 68.00 2.09 Episyenite













23FP003

Previously published

results

24.00 27.00 3.00 0.71 Albitite



87.00 294.00 207.00 0.49 Episyenite

including 87.00 227.00 140.00 0.67 Episyenite

Including 87.00 195.00 108.00 0.80 Episyenite

Including 87.00 151.00 64.00 0.91 Episyenite

Including 106.00 145.00 39.00 1.17 Episyenite













23FP004

Previously published

results

No

Significant

Values





Fresh Granodiorite













23FP005

Previously published

results

118.00 119.00 1.00 0.26 Albitite



131.55 135.00 3.45 1.01 Perthitic Granite



139.00 140.00 1.00 0.99 Perthitic Granite



143.00 146.00 3.00 1.21 Perthitic Granite



159.00 161.00 2.00 0.26 Perthitic Granite



171.00 172.00 1.00 0.33 Perthitic Granite



176.00 177.00 1.00 0.30 Perthitic Granite



181.00 182.00 1.00 0.33 Perthitic Granite













23BT006

Previously published

results

31.06 261.00 229.94 0.86 Episyenite

including 31.06 235.00 203.94 0.95 Episyenite

including 31.06 222.00 190.94 1.00 Episyenite

including 149.00 214.00 65.00 1.94 Episyenite

including 149.00 187.00 38.00 2.03 Episyenite

including 154.00 164.00 10.00 2.96 Episyenite

including 190.00 205.00 15.00 2.05 Episyenite













23FP007

Previously published

results

No

Significant

Values





Fresh Granodiorite,

Perthitic Granite













23FP008

Previously published

results

104.00 105.00 1.00 0.27 Episyenite



114.00 115.00 1.00 0.42 Episyenite



106.00 229.00 123.00 1.12 Episyenite

including 228.00 306.00 78.00 1.36 Episyenite

including 231.00 266.00 35.00 2.46 Episyenite



325.00 345.00 20.00 0.60 Perthitic Granite

including 331.00 335.00 4.00 2.67 Perthitic Granite

including 332.00 335.00 3.00 3.49 Perthitic Granite













23FP009

Previously published

results

1.00 3.00 2.00 0.49 Episyenite and Metasomatic

Alteration



15.00 16.00 1.00 0.40 Episyenite and Metasomatic

Alteration



23.01 37.00 13.99 0.79 Episyenite and Metasomatic

Alteration

Including 29.00 38.00 9.00 0.91 Episyenite and Metasomatic

Alteration



40.00 40.94 0.94 0.25 Episyenite and Metasomatic

Alteration



75.00 77.00 2.00 0.72 Episyenite and Metasomatic

Alteration



93.00 96.00 3.00 0.44 Episyenite and Metasomatic

Alteration



131.00 132.00 1.00 0.41 Episyenite and Metasomatic

Alteration



149.00 152.00 3.00 0.44 Episyenite and Metasomatic

Alteration



157.00 160.00 3.00 0.43 Episyenite and Metasomatic

Alteration



162.00 163.00 1.00 0.25 Episyenite and Metasomatic

Alteration



164.00 168.00 4.00 0.30 Episyenite and Metasomatic

Alteration













23FP010

Previously published

results

3.00 147.00 144.00 0.58 Pervasive albite alteration,

episyenite, PG

Including 3.00 44.00 41.00 1.00 Episyenite

Including 3.00 4.00 1.00 1.06 Episyenite

Including 23.00 44.00 21.00 1.29 Episyenite

Including 23.00 26.00 3.00 1.07 Episyenite

Including 31.00 40.00 9.00 2.17 Episyenite

Including 31.00 35.00 4.00 3.46 Episyenite

Including 50.00 51.00 1.00 1.14 Episyenite

Including 64.00 65.00 1.00 1.28 Episyenite

Including 72.00 79.00 7.00 0.89 Episyenite

Including 78.00 80.00 2.00 1.55 Episyenite

Including 83.00 90.00 7.00 1.02 Episyenite

Including 107.00 111.41 4.41 1.21 Perthitic Granite

Including 139.00 142.00 3.00 0.97 Episyenite













23FP011

Previously published

results

32.00 33.00 1.00 0.29 Episyenite



69.00 242.00 173.00 0.95 Episyenite

Including 75.00 79.00 4.00 1.16 Episyenite

Including 97.00 103.00 6.00 1.07 Episyenite

Including 99.00 101.00 2.00 2.08 Episyenite

Including 126.00 220.83 94.83 1.37 Episyenite

Including 126.00 128.00 2.00 3.56 Episyenite

Including 135.00 138.00 3.00 2.47 Episyenite

Including 153.00 161.00 8.00 1.64 Episyenite

Including 166.10 181.00 14.90 1.66 Episyenite

Including 191.00 204.00 13.00 1.46 Episyenite

Including 209.00 215.00 6.00 2.01 Episyenite

Including 239.13 241.13 2.00 1.97 Episyenite













23FP012

Previously published

results

4.00 5.27 1.27 0.29 Episyenite



12.00 14.00 2.00 0.32 Episyenite



58.00 60.00 2.00 0.27 Episyenite



63.00 64.00 1.00 3.19 Episyenite



58.00 173.00 115.00 0.59 Episyenite, albite

alteration

Including 83.00 84.00 1.00 2.26 Episyenite

Including 87.77 89.92 2.15 0.95 Episyenite

Including 102.16 104.00 1.84 1.06 Episyenite

Including 107.00 108.00 1.00 0.95 Episyenite

Including 110.00 111.00 1.00 1.10 Episyenite

Including 118.00 171.00 53.00 0.86 Episyenite, intermittent

Perthitic Granite

Including 118.00 119.00 1.00 1.09 Episyenite

Including 121.00 169.00 48.00 0.91 Episyenite, intermittent

Perthitic Granite

Including 130.00 156.00 26.00 1.08 Episyenite, intermittent

Perthitic Granite

Including 130.00 145.00 15.00 1.24 Episyenite

Including 162.00 168.00 6.00 1.09 Episyenite













23FP013

Previously published

results

259.00 264.00 5.00 0.229 Perthitic Granite



299.00 309.00 10.00 0.364 Episyenite 24FP014

Previously published

results

195.00 195.70 0.70 0.262 Episyenite













24FP015

Previously published

results

No

Significant

Values





Fresh Granodiorite













24FP016

Previously published

results

190.00 191.00 1.00 0.655 Episyenite



202.00 203.00 1.00 0.803 Episyenite



233.00 292.00 59.00 2.853 Episyenite



238.00 288.00 50.00 3.232 Episyenite



240.00 272.00 32.00 4.335 Episyenite



253.00 256.00 3.00 17.628 Episyenite



253.00 254.00 1.00 9.55 Episyenite



254.00 255.00 1.00 23.267 Episyenite



255.00 256.00 1.00 30.33 Episyenite













24FP017

Previously published

results

0.00 301.00 301.00 0.684 Albite, Episyenite,

Perthitic Granite

Including 3.00 261.00 261.00 0.769 Albite, Episyenite,

Perthitic Granite

Including 50.00 77.00 27.00 1.278 Episyenite

Including 84.00 103.00 19.00 1.131 Episyenite

including 84.00 99.00 15.00 1.272 Episyenite

Including 84.00 91.00 7.00 1.441 Episyenite

Including 123.00 126.00 3.00 1.431 Episyenite

Including 144.00 158.00 14.00 1.666 Episyenite

Including 192.00 253.00 61.00 1.414 Episyenite

Including 192.00 214.00 22.00 1.856 Episyenite













24FP018

Previously published

results

68.00 143.00 75.00 1.108 Episyenite

including 75.00 107.00 32.00 1.784 Episyenite

including 86.00 107.00 21.00 2.387 Episyenite

including 86.00 95.00 9.00 4.167 Episyenite

including 97.00 98.00 1.00 8.937 Episyenite













24FP019

Previously published

results

0.00 25.00 25.00 1.226 Perthitic Granite

including 11.00 23.00 12.00 2.382 Perthitic Granite

including 15.00 16.00 1.00 26.40 Perthitic Granite



38.00 39.00 1.00 0.450 Perthitic Granite



59.00 61.00 2.00 0.410 Perthitic Granite













24FP020

Previously published results

145.00 265.00 120.00 0.939 Episyenite, Perthitic

Granite

including 163.00 188.00 25.00 1.096 Episyenite

including 168.00 172.00 4.00 1.362 Episyenite

including 178.00 188.00 10.00 1.504 Episyenite

including 181.00 183.00 2.00 2.693 Episyenite

including 194.00 213.00 19.00 1.422 Episyenite

including 194.00 207.00 13.00 1.677 Episyenite

including 194.00 198.00 4.00 1.251 Episyenite

including 223.00 234.00 11.00 1.167 Episyenite

including 233.00 235.00 2.00 1.810 Episyenite

including 250.00 261.00 11.00 2.185 Episyenite

including 250.00 253.00 3.00 4.154 Episyenite

including 251.00 252.00 1.00 10.220 Episyenite













24FP021

Previously published results

0.00 130.00 130.00 0.477 Perthitic Granite,

Episyenite

including 13.00 19.00 6.00 1.114 Episyenite

including 16.00 17.00 1.00 4.428 Episyenite

including 32.00 42.00 10.00 1.063 Episyenite

including 32.00 37.00 5.00 1.507 Episyenite

including 90.00 99.00 9.00 1.496 Episyenite

including 96.00 99.00 3.00 3.116 Episyenite

including 118.00 119.00 1.00 1.088 Episyenite













24FP022

Previously published results

167.00 168.00 1.00 0.477 Perthitic Granite



176.00 187.00 11.00 0.249 Perthitic Granite

including 176.00 178.00 2.00 0.753 Perthitic Granite

including 184.00 186.00 2.00 0.449 Perthitic Granite













24FP023

Previously published results

274.00 275.00 1.00 0.248 Perthitic Granite













24FP024

Previously published results

58.00 114.00 56.00 0.29 Perthitic Granite

including 58.00 64.00 6.00 0.401 Perthitic Granite

including 61.00 62.00 1.00 0.834 Perthitic Granite

including 70.00 71.00 1.00 0.856 Perthitic Granite

including 89.00 96.00 7.00 0.467 Perthitic Granite

including 91.00 92.00 1.00 0.81 Perthitic Granite 24FP025

15.00 18.00 3.00 0.19 Episyenite NEW including 16.00 17.00 1.00 0.31 Episyenite



52.00 56.00 4.00 0.18 Episyenite

including 52.00 54.00 2.00 0.24 Episyenite



100.00 102.00 2.00 0.24 Episyenite



116.00 273.00 157.00 0.66 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

including 145.00 148.00 3.00 4.26 Perthitic Granite

including 147.00 148.00 1.00 12.47 Perthitic Granite

including 236.00 238.00 2.00 0.22 Perthitic Granite



273.00 351.00 78.00 0.87 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

including 303.00 305.00 2.00 1.40 Episyenite

including 310.00 313.00 3.00 1.10 Episyenite

including 317.00 318.00 1.00 1.78 Episyenite

including 321.00 341.00 20.00 1.71 Episyenite



374.00 384.00 10.00 0.65 Episyenite

including 376.00 377.00 1.00 1.52 Epitsyenite

including 382.00 383.00 1.00 1.46 Epitsyenite













24FP026 No significant values







Granodiorite













24FP027

NEW

277.00 278.00 1.00 0.22 Episyenite



377.00 379.00 2.00 0.90 Perthitic Granite



411.00 423.00 12.00 2.27 Episyenite

including 413.00 420.00 7.00 3.37 Episyenite

and including 419.00 420.00 1.00 6.01 Episyenite



434.00 438.00 4.00 0.26 Perthitic Granite













24FP028

NEW

186.00 188.00 2.00 0.29 Metasomatite



234.00 259.00 25.00 0.39 Metasomatite

including 238.00 244.00 6.00 0.86 Metasomatite

and including 238.00 239.00 1.00 2.04 Metasomatite

and including 243.00 244.00 1.00 1.38 Metasomatite



269.00 270.00 1.00 0.34 Perthitic Granite













24FP029

NEW

130.00 187.00 57.00 0.81 Episyenite

including 139.00 145.00 6.00 1.76 Episyenite

and including 142.00 143.00 1.00 3.92 Episyenite

including 155.00 161.00 6.00 1.07 Episyenite

including 162.00 167.00 5.00 1.71 Episyenite

and including 164.00 165.00 1.00 2.51 Episyenite













24FP030

NEW

61.00 139.00 78.00 0.34 Episyenite

including 68.00 83.00 15.00 0.64 Episyenite

and including 68.00 77.00 9.00 0.80 Episyenite

and including 68.00 70.00 2.00 1.83 Episyenite













24FP031

NEW

0.00 121.00 121.00 0.33 Episyenite

including 1.00 4.00 3.00 0.44 Episyenite

including 19.00 21.00 2.00 0.41 Episyenite

including 30.00 35.00 5.00 0.43 Episyenite

including 42.00 47.00 5.00 0.91 Episyenite

including 73.00 80.00 7.00 0.94 Episyenite

including 95.00 98.00 3.00 0.72 Episyenite













24FP032

NEW

191.00 194.00 3.00 0.38 Perthitic Granite



202.00 341.00 139.00 1.00 Episyenite

including 203.00 209.00 6.00 2.71 Episyenite

and including 203.00 204.00 1.00 3.47 Episyenite

and including 204.00 205.00 1.00 4.95 Episyenite

including 211.00 212.00 1.00 1.12 Episyenite

including 215.00 220.00 5.00 1.09 Episyenite

including 225.00 231.00 6.00 1.15 Episyenite

including 241.00 247.00 6.00 1.10 Episyenite

including 254.00 288.00 34.00 1.79 Episyenite

and including 257.00 260.00 3.00 2.21 Episyenite

and including 264.00 283.00 19.00 2.10 Episyenite

including 297.00 307.00 10.00 1.35 Episyenite













24FP034

NEW

69.00 120.00 51.00 0.25 Episyenite

including 73.00 88.00 15.00 0.39 Episyenite

including 93.00 96.00 3.00 0.31 Episyenite

including 101.00 104.00 3.00 0.36 Episyenite

including 107.00 110.00 3.00 0.32 Episyenite



150.00 151.00 1.00 0.26 Perthitic Granite



157.00 158.00 1.00 0.42 Perthitic Granite



182.00 184.00 2.00 0.26 Episyenite













24FP035

NEW

150.00 161.00 11.00 0.25 Perthitic Granite

including 159.00 161.00 2.00 0.81 Perthitic Granite



186.00 188.00 2.00 0.26 Episyenite



230.00 238.00 8.00 0.32 Perthitic Granite

including 230.00 231.00 1.00 0.90 Perthitic Granite

including 237.00 238.00 1.00 0.81 Perthitic Granite



245.00 251.00 6.00 0.44 Perthitic Granite

including 246.00 247.00 1.00 1.70 Perthitic Granite



258.00 259.00 1.00 0.66 Perthitic Granite



274.00 275.00 1.00 0.37 Perthitic Granite



296.00 298.00 2.00 0.45 Perthitic Granite













24FP036

NEW

46.00 48.00 2.00 0.25 Episyenite



50.00 55.00 5.00 0.18 Episyenite



70.00 72.00 2.00 0.25 Episyenite



129.00 130.00 1.00 0.50 Perthitic Granite



132.00 135.00 3.00 0.19 Perthitic Granite













24BT043

NEW

14.00 32.41 18.41 0.51 Perthitic Granite

including 24.00 34.00 10.00 1.03 Perthitic Granite



58.00 67.00 9.00 0.34 Episyenite



107.00 109.00 2.00 0.26 Perthitic Granite



144.00 151.00 7.00 0.32 Episyenite



208.00 459.00 251.00 1.17 Episyenite

including 214.00 314.00 100.00 2.16 Episyenite

and including 233.00 253.00 20.00 2.42 Episyenite

and including 259.00 269.00 10.00 2.74 Episyenite

and including 276.00 301.00 25.00 2.87 Episyenite

and including 304.00 314.00 10.00 4.62 Episyenite

including 332.00 335.00 3.00 0.26 Perthitic Granite

including 348.00 397.00 49.00 1.33 Episyenite

and including 362.00 383.00 21.00 2.31 Episyenite

and including 387.00 390.00 3.00 2.91 Episyenite



407.00 420.00 13.00 0.27 Perthitic Granite



438.00 440.00 2.00 0.31 Perthitic Granite



455.00 465.00 10.00 0.26 Perthitic Granite



487.00 493.00 6.00 0.19 Perthitic Granite



497.00 503.00 6.00 0.22 Perthitic Granite

Assumes 0.25 g/t gold cut-off grade, no top cut.

The Company has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed.

Intervals represent drill core interval; true widths have not been determined at this time.

Table 2. Fazenda do Posto Drill Hole Coordinates

Note that 23FP001 to 24FP024 are previously published holes. 24FP025 to 24BT043 are newly published holes.

Drill

Hole Easting Northing Elevation

(metres) Azimuth

(Degrees) Dip

(Degrees) Start Depth

(metres) Final Depth

(metres) 23FP001 217906 6586455 393 20 -60 0 214.1 23FP002 217857 6586483 392 20 -60 0 464.6 23FP003 217890 6586569 392 0 -90 0 332.2 23FP004 217827 6586607 396 200 -60 0 201.3 23FP005 217933 6586311 405 20 -60 0 248.2 23FP006 217933 6586677 386 200 -60 0 299.8 23FP007 217929 6586676 386 20 -60 0 161.4 23FP008 217932 6586675 386 200 -60 0 401.4 23FP009 217911 6586590 389 290 -60 0 232.9 23FP010 217910 6586591 389 110 -60 0 300.0 23FP011 217929 6586674 386 220 -60 0 283.8 23FP012 217846 6586648 391 110 -60 0 231.5 23FP013 217844 6586648 391 0 -90 0 369.5 24FP014 217828 6586388 397 20 -60 0 292.1 24FP015 217856 6586477 392 0 -90 0 311.9 24FP016 217862 6586633 390 0 -90 0 342.6 24FP017 217913 6586610 387 0 -90 0 382.6 24FP018 217889 6586566 392 20 -60 0 310.4 24FP019 217955 6586598 383 0 -90 0 312.5 24FP020 217843 6586591 395 0 -90 0 283.0 24FP021 217935 6586552 386 0 -90 0 247.2 24FP022 217822 6586541 395 0 -90 0 243.9 24FP023 217619 6586441 410 65 -60 0 411.9 24FP024 217920 6586503 389 0 -90 0 180.9 24FP025 217882 6586678 381 0 -90 0 441.8 24FP026 216439 6587374 396 110 -60 0 385.4 24FP027 217693 6586806 397 110 -60 0 646.6 24FP028 217798 6586602 388 0 -90 0 429.2 24FP029 217815 6586605 386 90 -60 0 256.2 24FP030 217897 6586562 387 110 -60 0 171.5 24FP031 217937 6586554 372 110 -60 0 127.2 24FP032 217786 6586669 391 110 -60 0 364.1 24FP034 217890 6586411 384 110 -60 0 208.9 24FP035 217870 6586357 396 110 -60 0 325.0 24FP036 217906 6586457 385 110 -60 0 142.9 24BT043 218007 6586582 379 290 -60 0 508.6





Figure 2. Location of 2023 and 2024 Drill Collars for Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/247043_5a95cecd3464b87f_003full.jpg





Figure 3. Plan View of 2023 and 2024 Butiá Drill Holes and Gold Assay Grades



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/247043_5a95cecd3464b87f_004full.jpg





Figure 4. Long-Section Looking Northeast of 2023 and 2024 Butiá Drill Holes and Gold Assay Grades



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/247043_5a95cecd3464b87f_005full.jpg

About the LDS Project

The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 34 mineral rights covering approximately 23,000 hectares.

The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito Gold Deposits - Butiá with 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category, and Cerrito with 188,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 293,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans approximately 23,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Michael Durose, President & CEO of Lavras Gold Corp., is the qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.

"Michael Durose"

President & CEO

Additional Technical Notes:

Quality Assurance & Quality Control: For the Butiá Gold Deposit, sample handling, preparation, and analysis are monitored through the implementation of formal chain-of-custody procedures and quality assurance/quality control programs designed to follow industry best practices.

All drill hole samples in this drilling program consist of split NQ diamond drill core. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure facility located in Lavras do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil. Drill core samples for gold assay are cut in half using a diamond saw and submitted to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Goiania, Goiás State, Brazil for preparation by crushing to 85% passing 1.0 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 500 g aliquots, and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns.

Pulps are shipped to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Lima, Peru and analyzed by a 50g fire assay and AAS finish. Three 50g aliquots are taken for samples in the mineralized zone and one aliquot is taken in fresh rocks. The average grade of the three aliquots is used to determine the final grade of the mineralized sample.

Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, so that QA/QC accounted for about 10% of the total samples. Results are routinely evaluated for accuracy, precision, and contamination.

Lavras Gold has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed. The Company maintains a robust QAQC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).

