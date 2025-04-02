Phoenix Motor Inc.: Phoenix Motor and InductEV Launch the World's First Commercially Available, Wirelessly Charged Medium-Duty Electric Shuttle Bus

Plan for a Range of Vehicles Using Wireless Charging to Improve Range and ROI

Phoenix Motor Inc., and InductEV Inc. today announced the successful integration of wireless inductive charging capabilities into its medium-duty electric shuttle bus, a world-first for a commercially available vehicle of this type. The integration of InductEV wireless charging enhances the versatility and operational efficiency of electric shuttle buses, setting a new standard for sustainable, high-performance fleet operations, with wireless charging now available as an option when purchasing vehicles from Phoenix. The solution can also be applied to other vehicles in PhoenixEV's catalog, including electric trucks and Type A school buses.

Phoenix Motor Inc., dba PhoenixEV (Nasdaq: PEV), is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, while InductEV is the industry pioneer in wireless charging technology for commercial electric fleets.

The integration of InductEV's high-power wireless charging technology eliminates the need for cumbersome charging cables and plug-in systems, allowing for seamless, hands-free charging at designated locations. This advancement is particularly beneficial for electric shuttle buses and trucks operating in environments where high uptime and operational flexibility are paramount.

Enhancing Versatility for Electric Shuttle Fleets

By enabling opportunity charging-where vehicles can be recharged during short stops at passenger loading zones, bus stops, or depots-wireless charging extends the range and operational hours of electric shuttle buses. This means fleets can maintain continuous service with minimal downtime, making electric shuttles more viable for demanding, high-frequency routes.

Key Benefits of Wireless Charging for Commercial Vehicles:

Maximized Uptime: Frequent, automated charging keeps vehicles operational longer without the need for manual intervention.

Reduced Infrastructure Footprint: Eliminates the need for extensive charging stations with multiple plug-in chargers, streamlining depot layouts and reducing peak electricity demand.

Lower Maintenance Costs: Wireless systems eliminate wear and tear on connectors and reduce exposure to environmental elements, decreasing maintenance needs.

Enhanced Safety: Removes the risks associated with high-voltage cable handling and eliminates tripping hazards in high-traffic areas.

Scalability for Future Growth: With seamless and intelligent energy transfer, fleets can scale operations efficiently without major infrastructure modifications.

Driving the Future of Sustainable Transportation

"This integration represents a major leap forward for commercial electric vehicle adoption," said Denton Peng, CEO of PhoenixEV. "By leveraging wireless charging, we are making zero-emission transportation even more accessible and efficient, helping fleet operators reduce costs while contributing to a greener future."

John F. Rizzo, President and CEO at InductEV, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Phoenix Motor to demonstrate how wireless charging can transform fleet electrification. This collaboration underscores our commitment to making electric vehicle operations smarter, safer, and more sustainable."

With this successful integration, PhoenixEV and InductEV continue to drive innovation in commercial vehicle electrification, paving the way for widespread adoption of wireless charging in medium- and heavy-duty transport applications.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and manufactures heavy duty transit buses and medium and light duty commercial EVs. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others) and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: phoenixev.ai.

About InductEV

InductEV is revolutionizing how electric commercial fleet vehicles charge their batteries. With its proprietary wireless solution now deployed throughout North America and Europe, and with 123 patents worldwide and 121 pending, the King of Prussia, PA- based company with a significant presence in Long Beach, CA, is the global leader in high-power, high-speed wireless EV charging and intelligent energy management. The company recently opened one of the world's first wireless charging R&D centers and is driving global standards development in the wireless EV charging space. (https://www.inductev.com/)

