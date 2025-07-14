Phoenix Motor Inc.: Phoenix Motor Showcases MEV2/LSV Electric Delivery Vehicle at GenAI Summit 2025

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC PINK:PEVM) ("Phoenix" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, today announced its exhibit at the GenAI Summit from July 13-17, 2025, at Booth B57, showcasing the Company's groundbreaking MEV2/LSV electric vehicle, purpose-built for the last-mile and food delivery markets.

Designed for urban deployment with final-assembled in Anaheim, California, the PhoenixEV MEV2/LSV (Low-Speed Vehicle) combines affordability, autonomy readiness, and operational efficiency into a compact electric platform. The company plans to deploy up to 10,000 MEV2/LSV units across California within the next four to six quarters, targeting rapid adoption in ZIP-code-based delivery networks.

"Our MEV2/LSV represents the future of localized delivery-affordable, electric, and autonomy-ready," said Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix Motor Inc. "As we scale production, we're actively seeking dealer partners, sales representatives, and regional marketing collaborators to bring this vehicle to every urban corridor in California."

Key Features of the Phoenix MEV2/LSV:

Segment Focus : Designed for gig-economy food delivery and last-mile logistics

Performance : Electronically limited to 25 mph, with up to 120 miles of real-world range

Affordability : Market entry price of $14,999

Efficiency : Targeted to generate thousands in annual savings versus gas-powered alternatives

Future-Ready: Engineered to support autonomous driving capabilities

The MEV2/LSV also anchors Phoenix's new Fleet-as-a-Service (FaaS) program, combining vehicle leasing, charging, maintenance, and telematics into a single subscription designed to lower total cost of ownership and accelerate electric fleet adoption.

Attendees at GenAI Summit 2025 will be able to experience the MEV2/LSV first-hand and explore partnership opportunities with the Phoenix team on-site.

To schedule a meeting during the event or inquire about partnership opportunities, please contact: paulz@phoenixev.ai.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and manufactures heavy duty transit buses and medium and light duty commercial EVs. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others) and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: phoenixev.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

IR@phoenixev.ai

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

PEV@redchip.com

SOURCE: Phoenix Motor Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/phoenix-motor-showcases-mev2%2flsv-electric-delivery-vehicle-at-genai-summit-2025-1048275