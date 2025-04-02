KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), today announced that the compensation committee of KalVista's board of directors granted ten newly-hired employees inducement options to purchase an aggregate of 87,000 shares of KalVista common stock on April 1, 2025 as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with KalVista. The options have an exercise price that is equal to the closing price of KalVista common stock on the grant date.

One-fourth of the options vest on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder vest in equal monthly installments over the next three years, in each case subject to the new employee's continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of KalVista's Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering life-changing oral therapies for individuals affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Our lead investigational product is sebetralstat, a novel, oral, on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). Sebetralstat is under regulatory review by the U.S. FDA, with a PDUFA goal date of June 17, 2025. In addition, we have completed Marketing Authorization Applications for sebetralstat to the European Medicines Agency and multiple other global regulatory authorities.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com or follow on social media at @KalVista and LinkedIn.

