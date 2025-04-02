The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02
The Diverse Income Trust plc
02nd April 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 01stApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
01st April 2025 96.60p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 95.28p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
