Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, has been named as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 edition of Gartner Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization (RM&M) Solutions. This recognition, we believe, underscores Tecnotree's leadership in providing next-generation RM&M solutions that empower Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to achieve agility, scalability, and business transformation in the rapidly evolving telecom landscape.

The Gartner® Market Guide outlines the evolving landscape of revenue management for communication service providers (CSPs), The report emphasizes the need for Gen AI based intelligent automation, cloud-native architectures, and AI-driven predictive insights to drive new monetization opportunities. We feel Tecnotree's inclusion highlights its leadership in delivering next-generation RM&M solutions designed to enhance agility, scalability, and business transformation for telecom operators worldwide.

With a strong focus on AI-powered automation, cloud-based SaaS platforms, and multi-experience digital ecosystems, Tecnotree enables CSPs to enhance revenue streams while integrating fintech capabilities and 5G-ready solutions. The company's continuous investment in cutting-edge innovations in the areas of Cloud-based B2B2X Monetisation, its SaaS and fintech offerings ensures operators can streamline their revenue processes, accelerate digital transformation, and create new customer value through dynamic ecosystem partnerships.

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree, stated: "Tecnotree's recognition in the Gartner Market Guide validates our unwavering commitment to empowering CSPs worldwide with innovative digital revenue management and monetization solutions. We are dedicated to providing AI-driven, cloud-enabled, and future-ready technologies that unlock new revenue streams, enhance operational efficiency, and enable our customers to lead the way in digital transformation and next-generation connectivity."

As CSPs navigate the rapidly evolving telecom landscape, Tecnotree's digital platforms provide the tools necessary to enable real-time charging, automated revenue assurance, and flexible billing solutions that support both traditional and emerging business models.

Gartner Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions, Amresh Nandan, Peter Kjeldsen, 5 March 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

