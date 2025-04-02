Lindab AB: Lindab completes the divestment of operations in Slovakia

PRESS RELEASE

2 April 2025

On February 14, Lindab announced that an agreement had been reached to divest the business in Slovakia to local investors. The divestment has now been completed according to plan.

Lindab's operations in Slovakia have around 50 employees and a turnover of approximately 100 MSEK and include production, warehousing and a sales organisation. The company's operations are mainly related to Profile Systems, but the ventilation business is also included in the divestment as it represents a minor part.

The divestment is part of the previously announced restructuring within business area Profile Systems in Eastern Europe.

The transaction contributes positively to Lindab's cash-flow.

Contacts

Ola Ringdahl

President and CEO

E-mail: ola.ringdahl@lindab.com

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Lars Ynner

CFO

E-mail: lars.ynner@lindab.com

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Fredrik Wahrolén

Head of Communications

E-mail: fredrik.wahrolen@lindab.com

Mobile: +46 (0) 705 393 379





Lindab in brief

Lindab is a leading ventilation company in Europe. Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and systems for energy-efficient ventilation and a healthy indoor climate. The products are characterised by high quality, ease of installation and environmental thinking.

The Group had sales of SEK 13,323 m in 2024 and is established in 20 countries with approximately 5,000 employees. Western Europe accounted for 44 percent of sales in 2024, the Nordic region for 42 percent, Central Europe for 10 percent and Other markets for 4 percent.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.