Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
Der CEO kauft ein - und das gleich zweimal: Startschuss für die nächste Kursrallye?
WKN: A0LFEB | ISIN: SE0001852419 | Ticker-Symbol: L5E
Frankfurt
02.04.25
08:00 Uhr
18,080 Euro
+0,290
+1,63 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.04.2025 10:03 Uhr
18 Leser
Lindab AB: Lindab completes the divestment of operations in Slovakia

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS RELEASE

2 April 2025

On February 14, Lindab announced that an agreement had been reached to divest the business in Slovakia to local investors. The divestment has now been completed according to plan.

Lindab's operations in Slovakia have around 50 employees and a turnover of approximately 100 MSEK and include production, warehousing and a sales organisation. The company's operations are mainly related to Profile Systems, but the ventilation business is also included in the divestment as it represents a minor part.

The divestment is part of the previously announced restructuring within business area Profile Systems in Eastern Europe.

The transaction contributes positively to Lindab's cash-flow.

Contacts
Ola Ringdahl
President and CEO
E-mail: ola.ringdahl@lindab.com
Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Lars Ynner
CFO
E-mail: lars.ynner@lindab.com
Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Fredrik Wahrolén
Head of Communications
E-mail: fredrik.wahrolen@lindab.com
Mobile: +46 (0) 705 393 379

Lindab in brief
Lindab is a leading ventilation company in Europe. Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and systems for energy-efficient ventilation and a healthy indoor climate. The products are characterised by high quality, ease of installation and environmental thinking.

The Group had sales of SEK 13,323 m in 2024 and is established in 20 countries with approximately 5,000 employees. Western Europe accounted for 44 percent of sales in 2024, the Nordic region for 42 percent, Central Europe for 10 percent and Other markets for 4 percent.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.


