Endomines Finland Oyj: Inside Information: Endomines Finland Plc's operational update Jan-March 2025: Pampalo's gold production grew to record levels

Endomines Finland Plc - Inside information - 2/4/2025, at 11:00 EET

Inside Information: Endomines Finland Plc's operational update Jan-March 2025: Pampalo's gold production grew to record levels

Pampalo's gold production increased by 19.3 % in January-March 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Production increased by 45.9 percent compared to the previous quarter. The result for January-March is the highest quarterly production since the restart of the production in December 2021.

Production during Q1/2025 was 140.4 kg (117.7 kg), in ounces 4,513 oz (3,783 oz) of gold.

In 2024, Endomines produced 444.9 kg, in ounces 14,304 oz of gold.

Published production volumes are based on preliminary data, final figures may change slightly after final specifications have been received for all deliveries to customers. However, the change is not expected to be significant. The company's full-year 2025 production is expected to be 497.7-684.3 kg (16,000-22,000 oz)

"We achieved peak production figures in a very strong gold market. Our production has grown for the fifth consecutive quarter compared to the comparison period. I am very pleased with the result, and I see the 45.9 percent growth compared to the previous quarter as particularly positive. The average gold price during the first quarter was 2,862 USD/ounce, compared to the average price of 2,073 USD/ounce in the comparison period. At the end of March, the prevailing geopolitical uncertainty in the world raised the gold price to a record level of 3,100 USD/ounce. A strong start to the year creates a solid foundation for achieving our growth targets," says Kari Vyhtinen, CEO of the company.

Further information

Kari Vyhtinen

CEO

Endomines Finland Plc

kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com

+358 40 585 0050

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our operations are focused on gold production and exploration in the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland. We also own the rights to seven gold deposits in the US. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by turning natural resources into wealth, and we also create value by transforming natural resources into wealth, an investment that can withstand the volatility of global politics. Our vision is to develop the Karelian gold line into one of the most important and sustainable gold-producing regions in the world. Endomines is listed on the OMX Helsinki main list (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.