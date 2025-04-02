Trelleborg AB: Trelleborg acquires sealing profiles specialist

Trelleborg Group, through its Trelleborg Industrial Solutions business area, has signed an agreement and finalized the acquisition of National Gummi AB from the Swedish industrial group National.

The business portfolio comprises extruded rubber profiles and gaskets for niche construction, industrial and automotive applications. Sales in 2024 amounted to just over SEK 150 M, principally in Northern Europe. Production operations are located in Halmstad, Sweden. The acquisition forms part of Trelleborg's strategy to develop leading positions within attractive segments.

"This is an exciting addition to our portfolio. National has specialist capabilities and knowhow which will allow us to broaden our value-adding offering to customers across Europe" says Jean-Paul Mindermann, Business Area President of Trelleborg Industrial Solutions.

National's operations outside extruded rubber profiles and gaskets are not included in this transaction and will remain part of the National group.

The transaction will be consolidated as of today.

Trelleborg leverages in-depth materials and applications expertise with early market insights, making the Group a world leader in engineered polymer solutions. We offer a unique portfolio covering a broad range of applications - even the most complex ones. In 2024, Trelleborg Group reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion, with operations in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com