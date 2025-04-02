Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) is pleased to announce a significant territory expansion for its Red Deer, Alberta franchise. Stardust Solar Red Deer has expanded from its original single territory to two expansive territories, now spanning from Banff, AB to the Saskatchewan border. Each additional territory represents approximately 500,000 people, effectively doubling the franchise's market potential.

Since joining Stardust Solar's franchise network in February 2022, Stardust Solar Red Deer quickly emerged as the Company's top-performing franchise, achieving the highest gross sales within the Stardust network in 2024. The newly acquired territory includes the Banff region, which offers notable solar incentives, including rebates of up to $15,000 per installation. To better leverage this opportunity, Stardust Solar Red Deer is rebranding its Banff-area operations as "Stardust Solar Banff."

This strategic expansion is part of Stardust Solar's broader growth trajectory, highlighted by recent milestones:

International and U.S. Expansion : Stardust Solar recently announced its first international franchise in Antigua & Barbuda and expanded significantly within the United States, including new franchises in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Columbia, South Carolina.

: Stardust Solar recently announced its first international franchise in Antigua & Barbuda and expanded significantly within the United States, including new franchises in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Columbia, South Carolina. Master Franchisor Growth : In late 2024, the Company applied for master franchisor permits in 42 U.S. states, projecting significant franchise additions annually and aiming to surpass 100 franchise territories by year-end 2025.

: In late 2024, the Company applied for master franchisor permits in 42 U.S. states, projecting significant franchise additions annually and aiming to surpass 100 franchise territories by year-end 2025. Strong Backlog : Stardust Solar holds a project backlog exceeding $2 million in signed contracts for solar and energy storage installations set to commence in spring 2025 across the Company's franchise network. In 2024, the Company successfully completed installations totaling 1,200 kilowatts of solar capacity and 189 kilowatt-hours of energy storage.

: Stardust Solar holds a project backlog exceeding $2 million in signed contracts for solar and energy storage installations set to commence in spring 2025 across the Company's franchise network. In 2024, the Company successfully completed installations totaling 1,200 kilowatts of solar capacity and 189 kilowatt-hours of energy storage. Alberta Franchise Expansion: Stardust Solar Edmonton also recently expanded from one to four territories, highlighting continued growth and success in Alberta.

"We're thrilled by Stardust Solar Red Deer's rapid growth and impressive market achievements," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO. "Their success highlights the strength of our franchise model and our commitment to supporting franchise partners in capturing new opportunities, especially in regions like Banff with attractive solar incentives."

"We're excited to expand our operations and bring Stardust Solar's industry-leading renewable energy solutions to even more Alberta communities," said Jordan Walsh, the Red Deer franchise owner. "The inclusion of Banff in our territory, combined with local incentives, creates a unique opportunity to make a significant impact on both environmental sustainability and community energy independence."

Territories Include: The City of Edmonton, Yellowhead County, Woodlands County, Brazeau County, Barrhead County, Lac Ste. Anne County, Parkland County, Leduc County, Wetaskiwin County, Westlock County, Sturgeor County, Athabasca County, Thorhild County, Strathcona County, Smokey Lake County, Lamont County, Camrose County, Beaver County, Two Hills County, Minburn County, St Paul County, Bonnyville County, Vermilion River County, and Mainwright County.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

