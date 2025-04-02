Spandau Data Center to Provide Carbon-Free Heat to More Than 10,000 Residents

NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, today announced a waste heat recovery project at its Berlin 1 Data Center in the Spandau district of Berlin which will provide heat for a new residential and commercial development, "Das Neue Gartenfeld." As part of this project, up to 8 MW of heating capacity will be supplied from two Spandau data centers for the project with Quartierswerk Gartenfeld GmbH, a joint venture between ENGIE Deutschland and GASAG Solution Plus. The project was celebrated at an event today with Berlin's Governing Mayor, Kai Wegner, and other high-ranking officials from politics and business.

Das Neue Gartenfeld, a 76+ acre development in Berlin-Spandau, will feature 4,500 apartments, 200 commercial units, and facilities such as daycare centers and schools, serving more than 10,000 people. The required heat will be generated in an on-site energy center and distributed through a local heating network. The district utility's energy center will receive the carbon-free excess heat via a 2 km pipeline. The heat, generated by IT systems, maintains a temperature of 20 to 30 degrees Celsius, providing an optimal and reliable source for heat pumps to achieve the 65 degrees Celsius needed for the local heating network. The maximum thermal power provision is set at 8 MW.

Konstantin Hartmann, Managing Director EMEA, at NTT DATA's data center division, NTT Global Data Centers, commented: "When planning new data centers, the use of waste heat is usually already taken into account. However, solutions for existing data centers are rare. The use of waste heat, which NTT Global Data Centers has been practicing for years, to heat its own offices or to preheat emergency power generators, is also rare. We have collaborated with all parties to find the most technically and economically viable solutions. Together with our project partners, we are implementing what is likely the largest waste heat recovery project in Germany from existing data centers. This demonstrates that carbon-free waste heat at 20 to 30 degrees Celsius can be sustainably and efficiently used for a large district."

To manage peak loads in winter, a 3.6 MW power-to-heat boiler will be installed, along with a 300 cubic meter hot water tank. Construction of the energy center will begin in early 2026, with the local heat supply from the data center expected to start by the end of 2026.

Niklas Wiegand, Managing Director of ENGIE Deutschland, emphasized, "Sustainability and future security are paramount for our customers at ENGIE Deutschland. After evaluating several options, we chose a decentralized heat supply integrating an existing heat source. By utilizing thermal energy from the NTT DATA data center, we save approximately 6,000 tons of CO2 annually and provide self-sufficient heat to the district."

Matthias Trunk, GASAG Chief Sales Officer, added, "The constructive cooperation of all involved parties is key to this technically demanding project. Collaboration is crucial for success. We are pleased to contribute our experience with data center waste heat to this innovative and forward-looking solution. This major district project will significantly advance Berlin's heating transition."

Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin added: "We must ensure Berlin is climate-friendly, resilient, and future-proof for the next generations. The Berlin Senate is currently working hard on this, together with its partners from the economy like GASAG, utilizing full effort and innovative concepts. Das Neue Gartenfeld is a model project-and a successful example of how the energy transition can succeed: with an energy supply that integrates various local energy sources."

