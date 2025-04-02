WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla (TSLA) said, in the first quarter, it produced over 362,000 vehicles, delivered over 336,000 vehicles and deployed 10.4 GWh of energy storage products. Model 3/Y production was 345,454 vehicles, for the quarter. Model 3/Y deliveries were 323,800.Tesla noted that, while the changeover of Model Y lines across all four of its factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in the first quarter, the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well.Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter after market close on April 22, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX